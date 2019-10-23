One dead, three in coma, ten seriously ill after drinking moonshine mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
One dead, three in coma, ten seriously ill after drinking moonshine mixed with poisonous toad blood in Chonburi
A dangerous concoction of herbal alcohol known as ya dong, mixed with poisonous toad blood, has left one man dead, three others in a coma, and ten seriously ill in Chonburi province.
The Pattaya News reports that the incident happened in the sub-district of Samet, with local police notified after a man was found dead at Samet temple on Monday evening.
He was named as 47 year old Winai Promsri and his death is being blamed on drinking herbal alcohol mixed with blood from a poisonous toad. A local Samet doctor has urged people not to consume any part of an animal that would not normally be eaten.
The man who sold the bootleg alcohol from his shop is now on the run. The Pattaya News reports that in the last three days, three people have been left in coma after drinking the alcohol, with ten others seriously ill after buying ya dong from a stall.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
Central Thailand
International chess competition finishing in Jomtien
More than 300 youth and senior contenders from 42 countries are competing in the 2019 Thailand Pattaya Open Chess Championship, October 19-23 at the Bay Beach Resort in Jomtien.
The Thailand Chess Association is hosting the competition in association with 101 Chess Academy and Pattaya Chess Club.
The event follows the success of the Pattaya Rapid & Simultaneous Chess Festival 2019 earlier in October.
The closing ceremonies will be held at Bay Beach Resort, Jomtien on October 23.
SOURCE: thepattayanews.com
Central Thailand
Thai government plans to issue guidelines for watching Bryde’s whales in Chonburi
The Director of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources says guidelines are needed for Bryde’s whale watching after more than twenty tourists rode jet-skis on a whale-watching trip in Chonburi last week.
The Nation reports that Yutthaphon Ankinandana, who is an adviser to the Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment visited the area shortly after and said such activities had a negative impact on the marine animals and their environment.
It’s understood the Minister has requested an immediate solution and asked Yutthaphon and his team to monitor the Bryde’s whales population. Companies offering sightseeing tours will be invited to a meeting to discuss what regulations should be put in place, after which a report will be sent to the government.
The current guidelines stipulate that boats cannot go any faster than 4 knots in a radius of 100 to 300 metres from the coast. Boats in a radius of 400 metres cannot exceed 7 knots.
No more than 3 boats at a time can be near the whales and engines must be turned off if a whale approaches. Boats must remain at least 300 metres away from mothers and babies.
Aircraft used for whale watching cannot fly any lower than 300 metres, while helicopters must stay above 500 metres and drones above 50 metres. Jet skis and speed boats are not permitted due to the stress their engines can cause the whales and the fact that they may injure the marine creatures.
Sophon Thongdee, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, has provided coastguard and environment personnel to monitor the area and educate local tour providers, fishermen and tourists on how to observe the whales in a way that will not adversely affect them or their environment.
“All citizens and operators of Bryde’s whales watching businesses must comply with our recommendations. Everybody should keep an eye out for actions that might affect marine and coastal resources, especially in relation to endangered marine animals. If any action is found to seriously affect marine and coastal resources, notify the department immediately. If the action is considered a legal offence, strict legal measures will be taken against the wrongdoer.”
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
Central Thailand
3 killed as car skids into canal
A man and two women were killed after a car skidded off a road and plunged into a roadside canal in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Police and rescuers rushed to the scene after being informed of the accident, which occurred at about 2.50pm.
At the scene, they found Toyota car submerged upside down in the water. Three people — a man and two women — had been pulled out of the car by a passerby who stopped on seeing a 14-year-old girl waving for help.
Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย
The rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man and the women, but found they had already died.
The girl, Parichat Kwanruan, was the only survivor. She told police the car was headed from Non Daeng district to Ban Chong Maew village in Phimai district. On the way, she fell asleep, waking up when the car plunged into the canal.
Photo:สื่อสารดับเพลิงกู้ภัย
She managed to get out of the car and wave for help when she saw the passerby driving past the spot. He extracted the other three occupants of the car and called police.
SOURCE: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/1776329/3-killed-in-korat-as-car-skids-into-canal
