Neighbour attacks Buriram couple with machete over noise

A 37 year old woman reported to Mueang Buriram Police Station after a neighbour allegedly assaulted her husband with a machete.

The incident took place on March 15, resulting in injuries to both the woman’s husband and herself. Following the attack, the husband was hospitalised at Buriram Hospital.

The incident occurred while the couple was playing online slots at their home, and the neighbour, 48 year old Prayoon, reportedly attacked due to annoyance over their noise.

Nittaya recounted that she and her husband live in a small house located on the property of her uncle, 63 year old Niam. The couple works as casual labourers. On the night of the assault, they were enjoying a game outside their home, having topped up 20 baht to their account.

During the game, the electricity went out, prompting Niam to shout at them. Nittaya reacted, as she was annoyed by her uncle switching off the power without any wrongdoing on their part. Subsequently, Prayoon, unrelated to the family, approached and attacked her husband with a machete, striking his shoulder and body twice.

Amidst the chaos, the husband fled to a neighbour’s porch, where emergency services were called. In trying to intervene, Nittaya suffered a cut to her right arm.

Niam, the property owner, stated that since his niece and her partner moved in, thefts had increased, leading to his discontent. He admitted to using tactics like cutting the power to drive them away, as they refused to leave.

Prayoon, who had no relation to the family, seemed to have been irritated by the couple’s frequent arguments, reported KhaoSod.

Police questioned Prayoon, who confessed to the assault, citing annoyance as the motive. Charges are pending while awaiting the medical reports of the injured parties.

In similar news, a notorious troublemaker, known for wielding a machete and threatening locals while under the influence of drugs, was arrested while sleeping at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The 34 year old perpetrator had been causing fear in the community for months with his aggressive behaviour.