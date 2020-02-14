Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht | The Thaiger

North East
Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht
Families of 27 of the people killed in last Saturday’s mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima will receive a million baht in compensation from the government. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, who chairs a committee to decide such settlements, said today that no money has been earmarked for two of the fatalities, over which there is a “dispute,” or for the family of the gunman, a rogue soldier slain by police.
Those wounded will receive compensation based on the seriousness of their injuries, either 200,000 or 100,000 baht. There are 29 victims in each category. Families of each of the police officers and other military personnel who died in the tragedy get 3 million baht.
The money is to be transferred to all the recipients starting tomorrow. Wissanu says he wants all payments completed within seven days.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Events
Terminal 21 Korat, scene of mass shooting, reopens with prayers
Four days after the mass shooting that left dead and more than 50 injured, the public turned out this morning to reopen Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, the scene of the carnage, in hope of raising spirits.
Terminal 21 in Korat reopened its doors today to thousands of people who came to pray and make offerings to more than 200 monks – a tradition which Buddhist practitioners believe will bring in good luck and usher out the bad.
Superstitions and belief in the spirit world make places of violent or unpleasant deaths undesirable to many Thais. The mall’s parent company announced yesterday it would waive rental fees for February. Tuk-tuks, taxis and motorbike taxis are offering free rides in front of the mall until 3pm.
Donations to compensate the families of the victims have reached over 53 million baht (1.7 million US dollars) as of today. On Sunday, a concert dubbed Korat Move On will be held in front of the Thao Suranari Monument, the city’s most prominent landmark.
“Korat is our home. Let’s help and cheer each other up. If Thais don’t love each other, who will?” one Facebook user wrote.
“As someone who calls Korat home, we’ll overcome the grief and sadness. Korat is the city of strength and life will move on.”
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Khon Kaen monk arrested, disrobed after bomb threat
A monk in the northeastern province of Khon Khaen has been arrested and disrobed after giving false information to police. The monk called the 191 emergency line and stated that a bomb had been placed inside a hotel. He later claimed that the information was to make officers “more aware.”
Police arrested 30 year old monk “Santisuk” in the province’s Wang Yai district. He was disrobed and stripped of his monkhood after the arrest.
Police say they received an urgent call on the 191 emergency line on Monday, claimingthere was a bomb inside a local hotel. They investigated the hotel, searching inside and out, but no bomb was found.
The security guard at the hotel says he didn’t see anyone or anything suspicious on the day, and that it was possible that the call was a prank intended to scare people. The call was traced back to Santisuk, who claimed that “over-excitement” made him commit the crime.
Santisuk confessed to calling 191, saying he intended to make the police “more aware,” and claimed he used to be in the military. He will be prosecuted according to law.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat
“The army chief offered his condolences to families of those killed and the injured and promised a career in the army if the victims’ children want to join the service.”
The 32 year old gunman who shot 30 people dead during his Saturday afternoon shooting spree in Korat over the weekend, Jakrapanth Thomma, owned legally registered guns. He had five guns – three pistols, one shotgun and a rifle, which were purchased under the Army’s “welfare gun” program. The welfare gun program in Thailand is widely practiced by police, security and armed forces agencies enabling staff to buy weapons at tax-free prices, as low as half the market price.
General Apirat Kongsompong, the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief said yesterday that the program should be scrapped as “there is no need for army officers to have their own guns”.
“Alternatively, the purchase of the guns by army officers must be more tightly controlled and permission to own a personal gun must be granted by an army general, not a colonel.”
According to the Thai army Commander-in-Chief during a media conference yesterday, the gunman used one of his three pistols to kill his commander and his commander’s mother-in-law during a meeting at her house resolve disagreements over an unpaid property brokerage fee.
But the system is flagrantly abused with most guns bought under the program resold to private individuals, at a profit, but the prices would still be lower than market prices. The program also distorts the gun import quotas, where gun dealers are allocated a very limited amount of guns to sell each year, especially handguns.
General Apirat apologised to families of the dead and the injured for the tragic incident committed by an army officer. He described the soldier as a becoming criminal the moment he pulled the trigger.
The army chief explained that, although army special units were sent to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, they were only providing backup to the police specialist ‘Hanuman’ unit who were responsible for entering the mall and searching for the gunman.
The General asked critics not to blame the Thai army merely because the gunman was a serving soldier. He also pleaded for critics not to blame the lax security at the armoury, which allowed the gunman to steal weapons and ammunition.
General Apirat confirmed that the enraged soldier stole an HK33 assault rifle and ammunition from a guard at the army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, stole more weapons and ammunition from the armoury and killed another guard before heading to Terminal 21 in a stolen vehicle. He also confirmed that the vehicle was not a ‘Humvee’ as earlier reported, but a black SUV.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
32 year old British patient recovering in Phuket, suspected Coronavirus victim
Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism
Families of 27 Korat victims to get 1 million baht
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Bangkok “auntie” arrested for robbing cabbies
MS Westerdam passengers, all cleared, alight in Cambodia
Man seeks rifle, threatens shooting spree in Facebook post
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister
Drunken Petchabun man burns down his house after girlfriend leaves him for drinking
Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”
UPDATE: Shooter arrested. Shots fired around Chulalongkorn University this morning
Slurpees, phonecard top-ups, snacks and now you can do your washing
2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard
What’s your first response when you hear the word ‘Thailand’? – VIDEO
Chonburi immigration introduces “smart car” to check foreigners’ visa status
Bangkok cross-border surrogacy gang busted
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Irishman found dead in Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
You’re not welcome here! Thai Health Minister refuses request to berth in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
- North East3 days ago
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
- Pattaya2 days ago
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai Health: Don’t panic, coronavirus isn’t airborne