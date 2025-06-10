Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft

Power theft suspicions grow after meter found altered

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Nakhon Ratchasima home accused of 1,700 baht electricity theft
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), along with local police, uncovered a modified electricity meter at a single-storey concrete house, yesterday, June 9, in Nakhon Ratchasima,

The modification allowed the house, equipped with five air conditioners, to pay a significantly reduced electricity bill of only 1,700 baht (US$50) per month instead of the expected 4,000 to 5,000 baht (US$120 to 150).

Suwatchai Kuachan, a technician from the PEA in Nakhon Ratchasima, revealed that an investigation of the electricity user number 200xxxxxxxx linked to Thitaree showed alterations to the phase wires of the 15-amp, single-phase, two-wire meter. The modification caused the meter’s disc to spin more slowly than actual usage levels.

While the incoming current measured at 11.41 amps, the outgoing current was reduced to just 1.34 amps. As a result, the household’s electricity usage did not match the actual consumption. Given the five air conditioners, the home should have incurred an average monthly electricity cost of 4,000 to 5,000 baht.

However, a check on the electricity payments for the past year showed an average monthly bill of only 1,500 to 1,700 baht (US$45 to 50). Even during the hot months of March and April, the highest bill was just 1,780 baht (US$54).

This discrepancy indicates electricity theft, which carries both civil and criminal penalties under Thai law. Police have contacted the actual electricity user to explain the situation and demand payment of outstanding bills, including consideration of a fine to cover the discrepancy.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

If the user fails to rectify the situation and refuses to pay the fine within the designated timeframe, legal action for theft will be pursued.

Officials warn the public against believing claims from individuals who suggest they can alter electricity meters to lower bills, as this is illegal. It is encouraged to use electricity efficiently.

A resident, known as A, stated he was unaware of the meter modification until officials inspected the property. He mentioned that his brother had hired Chang Ko to install additional air conditioning, but was unsure when the meter alteration began, reported KhaoSod.

