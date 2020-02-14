image
image
Connect with us

Tourism

Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 min ago

 on

Minister proposes bars stay open till 4, free visas to revive tourism | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Under Pipat's proposal, bars and entertainment venues would be allowed to stay opn until 4am - File photo
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s sports and tourism minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn told an extraordinary meeting in Bangkok’s Amari Watergate hotel yesterday that he proposes giving free visas to Chinese and Indians tourists, and allowing bars and other entertainment venues to stay open until 4am. That is the embattled minister’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis that continues to devastate Thailand’s tourism.

Pipat asked for support from the private sector, saying the 4am opening would only apply to certain areas and surveys would have to be carried out before it was initated. He admitted that 50% fewer tourists are expected in the first half of 2020.

The 4am closing idea received a lukewarm reception last year, and visa-on-arrival for Chinese and Indian tourists is already in place, albeit temporarily.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa | TNN

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of year” – Thai Tourism Minister | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand's Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn - Eleven Media Group

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has painted a gloomy outlook for Thailand’s previously-robust tourism industry. He says he expects tourist arrivals to plunge by 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A drop of 50% in Thailand’s visitors would be catastrophic for millions who are either directly or indirectly employed by the Kingdom’s hospitality industry, let alone the businesses and investors in the vast tourism and hotel infrastructure.

The Minister announced his gloomy prediction at a government-private sector meeting yesterday where measures were discussed to counteract the slump.

A Phuket hotelier, who asked not to be named, painted a similarly dramatic picture of the slump being felt in one of the country’s favourite tourist destinations.

“Dramatic overnight drop in new bookings with cancellations piling up until the end of February, and not much movement in March. Continuation of cancellations including guests traveling via China or other so called ‘affected’ countries. MICE market (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences Exhibitions) came to a complete stop and weddings postponed until mid-year for the time being. Inquiries completely dried up.”

“Resorts and hotels are looking at cutting costs as much as they can immediately. Complete stop on new recruitment unless absolutely necessary, and close entire resort buildings to reduce operating costs.”

Another operator of a five star resort in Chiang Mai reported that the situation in the north was also very tight.

“The last month has been desperately quiet and that was on top of a major slump for the last six months. Our forward bookings situation is looking very sick and many of our peer businesses are making quick changes and even putting off staff to try and minimise the impact on the bottomline.”

Minister Phiphat reported that tourist numbers from February 1 – 9 were down 43.5%, and among Chinese visitors 86.6 %.

“We expect the situation to pick up in April and will be discussing with Airports of Thailand ways to manage flight schedules for Chinese tourists to reduce airport congestion. There’s also been the news about the speedboat collision in Phuket in which several tourists were killed, so we want to put the priority on tourist safety.”

“A 50% reduction in tourist numbers in the first half means cutting the prediction from 40 million people to 20 million.

“The Tourism Authority of Thailand will need to work harder in the second half to compensate for the first.”

SOURCE The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus

2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

2 cruise ship allowed to dock in Phuket, prompting accusations of double standard | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Seabourn Ovation - File photo

After the Netherlands-flagged MS Westerdam cruise ship was turned away on Tuesday and later escorted to Cambodia, some 4,000 passengers and crew from two cruise ships were allowed to alight in Phuket yesterday, after being cleared of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. The Bahamian-flagged Seabourn Ovation anchored at Phuket’s deep-sea port yesterday, returning from Langkawi in Malaysia. The 495 vacationers and 470 staff on board, most of them European, were screened by public health officials before being allowed to step ashore. The head of the Phuket Marine Office confirmed all passengers and crew tested negative. The ship was anchored for just 10 hours before setting out for Singapore.

The Quantum of the Seas, another cruise liner with 3,100 passengers and crew, docked at Phuket’s Patong Pier, and everybody was allowed to alight after they were tested for fever. The ship later continued to Singapore.

Phuket’s governor says the first two months of the year are the peak period for cruise liners, with 17 expected this month and 12-15 next month. A government spokeswoman told reporters that the Seabourn Ovation was allowed to dock in Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laem Chabang in Chon Buri, Koh Kood in Kuala Lumpur, and Langkawi.

Doctors on board the Seabourn Ovation reported that no passengers or crew showed symptoms of the virus, and all were able to be traced as the ship was in port for just 10 hours, unlike the Westerdam, which sought permission for an emergency docking and had already been turned away by four other countries, she said. Since sailing from Hong Kong on February 1, the Westerdam was turned away by Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Guam over fears that passengers may have been infected by the coronavirus. 21 Thais are among the passengers and crew.

“Thailand has no policy to ban any ship from docking… but the country now has measures to control disease, and the safety of Thais is a priority.”

“#seabournovation” is trending on Twitter in Thailand as netizens question the apparent double standard applied in the cases of the Seabourn Ovation and the Westerdam.

Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities said yesterday that at least 20 passengers of the Westerdam who have been ill will have their blood tested for coronavirus infection. A police spokesman said authorities are aboard the ship providing medical checks to passengers and crew before they are allowed to disembark.

“We suspect that 20 of the passengers may be infected with coronavirus and their blood samples will be flown to Phnom Penh to expedite matters.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Pattaya

“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pattaya's beaches are less crowded these days - Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s Chinese golden goose has officially flown the coop, and hotels are cheaper, traffic is better and maybe even the service has improved a bit. With China’s group travel ban to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Pattaya has the feel of low season even though the calendar says otherwise.

But while business owners moan, ask any of the Indian, European and Thai tourists in town and they’ll tell you things are great. Often ignored in favour of huge groups of Chinese travelers, these “forgotten” groups are now finding themselves getting more attention. Hotel room rates across the city have plunged, and with 80 percent of the tour buses sidelined, traffic is better too.

Tourists interviewed by local media say they still love Pattaya for its beaches and outdoor activities.

image

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม6 days ago

อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends? | The Thaiger
Patong1 week ago

Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why? | The Thaiger
Video & Podcasts1 week ago

Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า | The Thaiger
คลิป2 weeks ago

หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล3 weeks ago

ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 weeks ago

ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก3 weeks ago

กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก4 weeks ago

เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน4 weeks ago

สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

Trending