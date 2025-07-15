Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy

Built in 1710, the temple honours an old local checkpoint

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
July 15, 2025
76 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A centuries-old Buddha statue in Nakhon Ratchasima is fuelling a frenzy among lottery devotees, who swear its blessings have turned them into instant millionaires—seven draws in a row.

Wat Muen Wai, an ancient temple tucked away in Muen Wai subdistrict, Mueang district, has become a magnet for hopeful devotees and lottery fans alike. The star attraction is Luang Pho Thong, a 300 year old stucco Buddha statue in the Pa Lelai posture, enshrined inside a chapel floating serenely in the middle of a moat.

Since news spread that worshippers had struck lottery gold for seven consecutive draws after praying at the temple, crowds have been pouring in.

From dawn till dusk, locals and tourists alike queue up to present flowers, incense, candles, and sheets of gold leaf in exchange for a blessing and, they hope, a winning number.

Somjit Inpanphanang, a 61 year old resident of Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district, said she has been visiting Luang Pho Thong for years. This time, she returned after hearing about the statue’s newfound reputation for good fortune.

“I have been devoted to Luang Pho Thong for a long time,” she said. “When I heard he had granted luck to many people, I came to pay respects and ask for blessings so I might also receive fortune.”

Somjit shared that after drawing a fortune stick, she received the number 15—a number she believes is auspicious, as it matched the day she made her offering.

“The prediction said I would receive a large sum of money. I hope he will grant me luck just as he has for others.”

Wat Muen Wai itself is a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage. Founded during the Ayutthaya period around 1710 by Phra Phet and the local community, the temple was named after Khun Muen Wai, a former checkpoint in the area, KhaoSod reported.

Its most striking feature is the statue in the middle of the water, a brick structure over three centuries old. Measuring 8 by 12 metres and designed with a curved base shaped like a ship, the shrine has four pillars, nine doors, and eight windows.

Inside, visitors can admire the Buddha statue in the Pa Lelai posture alongside the Kesa Kaew Mani Buddha statue.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years.
