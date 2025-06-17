Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

A lucky resident of Thong Lang village in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has struck it rich, winning a life-changing 12 million baht in the national lottery.

The winning numbers were announced yesterday, June 16, with the first prize number being 507392. In addition to the first prize, the draw included several other winning numbers, such as the three-digit front numbers 243 and 017, the three-digit end numbers 299 and 736, and a two-digit end number 06.

The lucky winner, known as Uncle Plen Tent, was flooded with congratulatory messages after news of the win spread like wildfire. A Facebook post from local Chaey Sree celebrated the win:

“Congratulations to Uncle Plen Tent for winning the first prize (12 million baht) in Thong Lang village, Klong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.”

The post quickly garnered numerous likes and comments, with the community rallying to congratulate their lucky neighbour, reported KhaoSod.

As the news spread, villagers and neighbours flocked to Uncle Plen Tent’s home to offer their best wishes in person. Many locals expressed their excitement at the unexpected windfall, with some even joking that they might be hoping for a little share of the prize.

It’s clear that in small communities like Thong Lang village, a lottery win isn’t just about the money, it’s about sharing the joy and celebrating a good fortune that feels close to home.

In similar news, a village in Chon Buri celebrated a collective lottery win after a 40 year old woman performed a merit-making ceremony and sought blessings from a revered monk at Wat Huai Sup, Namatoom subdistrict.

The woman drew the number 206 from a jar, prompting locals to buy tickets ending in 06. Each person purchased ten tickets, resulting in widespread wins across the community.

The woman shared that she prayed for fortune during her visit, and upon receiving the number, encouraged others to try their luck.