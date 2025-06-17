Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

Community celebrates neighbour's lucky win with Facebook post

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
72 1 minute read
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot
Pictures courtesy of CHaey Sree Facebook

A lucky resident of Thong Lang village in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima has struck it rich, winning a life-changing 12 million baht in the national lottery.

The winning numbers were announced yesterday, June 16, with the first prize number being 507392. In addition to the first prize, the draw included several other winning numbers, such as the three-digit front numbers 243 and 017, the three-digit end numbers 299 and 736, and a two-digit end number 06.

The lucky winner, known as Uncle Plen Tent, was flooded with congratulatory messages after news of the win spread like wildfire. A Facebook post from local Chaey Sree celebrated the win:

“Congratulations to Uncle Plen Tent for winning the first prize (12 million baht) in Thong Lang village, Klong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.”

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot | News by Thaiger

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot | News by Thaiger

The post quickly garnered numerous likes and comments, with the community rallying to congratulate their lucky neighbour, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

As the news spread, villagers and neighbours flocked to Uncle Plen Tent’s home to offer their best wishes in person. Many locals expressed their excitement at the unexpected windfall, with some even joking that they might be hoping for a little share of the prize.

It’s clear that in small communities like Thong Lang village, a lottery win isn’t just about the money, it’s about sharing the joy and celebrating a good fortune that feels close to home.

In similar news, a village in Chon Buri celebrated a collective lottery win after a 40 year old woman performed a merit-making ceremony and sought blessings from a revered monk at Wat Huai Sup, Namatoom subdistrict.

The woman drew the number 206 from a jar, prompting locals to buy tickets ending in 06. Each person purchased ten tickets, resulting in widespread wins across the community.

The woman shared that she prayed for fortune during her visit, and upon receiving the number, encouraged others to try their luck.

Latest Thailand News
Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel&#8217;s attack on Iran Thailand News

Tourism in Thailand drops amid Israel’s attack on Iran

2 minutes ago
Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot Thailand News

Korat villager wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot

14 minutes ago
Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident Road deaths

Municipal waste collector killed by pickup in Bang Phae accident

20 minutes ago
The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications Visa Information

The 5 common mistakes seen in DTV applications

24 minutes ago
Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga Thailand News

Burmese man arrested with gun and ammo in Phang Nga

26 minutes ago
Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite Thailand News

Thai police find financial links between scam gangs and Cambodian elite

30 minutes ago
Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers&#8217; altercation in central Thailand Crime News

Fatal stabbing follows truck drivers’ altercation in central Thailand

41 minutes ago
Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri Crime News

Thai police raid uncovers illegal gambling and ransomware in Chon Buri

58 minutes ago
German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun Pattaya News

German drug dealer busted in Pattaya with cocaine and gun

1 hour ago
Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement South Thailand News

Narathiwat ex-village head arrested for major drug network involvement

1 hour ago
Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya Pattaya News

Jealous South Korean assaults Thai girlfriend with gun in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production Crime News

Trang car shop raided for illegal firearm production

1 hour ago
False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party Thailand News

False gambling report: Thai police mistakenly raid board game party

2 hours ago
Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer Crime News

Pomelo vendor loses 300,000 baht to dating app scammer

2 hours ago
Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons Crime News

Cyber police arrest gambling site admins, seize illegal weapons

2 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video) Phuket News

Foreign couple filmed engaging in sex act on Phuket tuk tuk (video)

2 hours ago
Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August Bangkok News

Transport Ministry to launch contractor oversight system in August

2 hours ago
Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party Crime News

Udon Thani luxury home ransacked and used for drug party

3 hours ago
Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid Thailand News

Fast track to Formula fun: Thailand revs up for F1 bid

3 hours ago
Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US Thailand News

Thailand joins list of safest countries for tourists by US

3 hours ago
Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama Phuket News

Visa villains! Nigerian trio nicked in Phuket overstay drama

3 hours ago
Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi Thailand News

Orchard owner electrocuted by high-voltage wire in Chanthaburi

3 hours ago
Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai Crime News

Laotian man caught smuggling 672kg of kratom in Nong Khai

4 hours ago
Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges Business News

Bank of Thailand to name new governor amid challenges

5 hours ago
Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation Thailand News

Thai Airways exits rehabilitation plan after four years of operation

5 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x