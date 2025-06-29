Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video)

Discovery offers hope for endangered species

Bright Choomanee
Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video)
Picture courtesy of กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช Facebook

In the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary, a team of researchers from the Department of National Parks had an unusual encounter with a wild tiger that observed them quietly during their field mission. The sanctuary spans across Uthai Thani and Tak provinces.

On June 28, the researchers were engaged in a tiger tracking and data collection mission when a tiger briefly appeared and watched them from a distance for approximately five seconds. The moment, though short, was described as intense and offered significant insight into the behaviour of tigers in their natural habitat.

The researchers mentioned they could not immediately identify the tiger, observing it was not among the young adults known to inhabit the nearby Lam Thap Sala stream. This suggests the tiger might be a new tiger not yet documented in their research database or a migrant from another forest, which is an encouraging indicator for the sanctuary’s tiger population.

The presence of such elusive predators indicates a healthy forest ecosystem and the effectiveness of ongoing protection measures, according to researchers from the Protected Areas Regional Office 12 in Nakhon Sawan.

The researchers also noted the tiger’s cautious demeanour, which aligns with the known behaviour of wild tigers that are wary of human presence. This behavioural data is crucial for developing future conservation strategies.

The team from the regional office continues to monitor and study tiger populations in the area, with the aim of gathering essential data for effective conservation planning. Although the encounter was brief, it highlights the importance of preserving natural habitats and maintaining rigorous scientific observation, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, deep within the humid western jungles of Thailand, 20 sambar deer were released into the wild, right into the territory of one of Asia’s rarest big cats, the Indochinese tiger.

The release, carried out in Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet province, is part of a bold initiative supported by the government and WWF to boost Thailand’s wild tiger numbers by replenishing their natural prey. And early signs suggest the strategy is working remarkably well.

