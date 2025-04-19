Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A Phuket hospital is making a desperate plea for public donations to build its own operating rooms, after receiving woefully insufficient funding from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

Chalong Hospital, which serves more than 160,000 patients a year across the Rawai, Karon and Chalong areas, is in urgent need of six modern operating theatres — but only has a fraction of the money needed to make them a reality.

“We need 56.9 million baht to build an operating room with all the necessary medical equipment,” said Chalong Hospital Director Chuchart Nitchawatana. “So far, we’ve only received 4.7 million baht from the MoPH.”

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

An additional 10 million baht has been provided by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), but the funding still falls far short. “We still need over 38 million baht to meet the goal,” said Chuchart.

Related Articles

The planned fourth-floor facility will initially feature three fully functional operating theatres, with three more to be added as funding becomes available. Despite the urgency, only 274,116.76 baht in donations had been received as of April 17.

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms | News by Thaiger

“The doctors and medical staff we’ve sent for specialist training are returning in July. We aim to have the operating room ready by December,” Chuchart said. “We’ll keep accepting donations until September 30, and start construction right after.”

He confirmed that Chalong Hospital no longer operates under the management of Vachira Phuket Hospital and must now fund its own development and equipment.

A senior executive from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), who asked not to be named, admitted the MoPH’s funding process is painfully slow.

“Hospitals can request budgets, but the approval and distribution takes time — too much time when patients are waiting.”

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms | News by Thaiger

The situation mirrors a recent appeal by Vachira Phuket Hospital, which raised over 290 million baht in donations to complete the island’s first government-run cancer treatment centre.

Despite Phuket generating nearly 500 billion baht in tourism revenue last year, critical funding for healthcare remains overlooked, reported The Phuket News.

Donations to Chalong Hospital’s campaign are tax-deductible at double the value, making it a win-win for residents and businesses who step up.

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms | News by Thaiger

For details or to donate, visit Chalong Hospital’s website, call 076-384342-3 ext. 2702 or 088-2940994, or email donate.chalonghospital@gmail.com.

Bank Account:
Account Name: Donations to improve the operating room at Chalong Hospital
Account Number: 664-2-95110-7
Bank: Krungthai Bank, Chalong Branch

Latest Thailand News
Motorcycle rider killed in Nakhon Ratchasima road accident Thailand News

Motorcycle rider killed in Nakhon Ratchasima road accident

15 seconds ago
Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms Phuket News

Phuket hospital seeks donations to build operating rooms

20 minutes ago
TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability Thailand Travel

TAT to honour 100 top tourism businesses for excellence and sustainability

32 minutes ago
Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown Pattaya News

Thai sailors battle for glory in Sattahip showdown

39 minutes ago
Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash Thailand News

Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash

1 hour ago
Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings Bangkok News

Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen ICU called &#8216;slaughterhouse&#8217;, complaint filed Thailand News

Khon Kaen ICU called ‘slaughterhouse’, complaint filed

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces Thailand News

Thunderstorms and strong winds to hit 50 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party Thailand News

Deadly ‘Labubu’ drug kills 2 after Songkran party

18 hours ago
Phuket rakes in billions but begs for budget help Phuket News

Phuket rakes in billions but begs for budget help

18 hours ago
Rayong locals affected by pollution and flood from illegal land filling Thailand News

Rayong locals affected by pollution and flood from illegal land filling

18 hours ago
&#8216;Someone will pay&#8217;: Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse Bangkok News

‘Someone will pay’: Arrests looming over Bangkok building collapse

18 hours ago
Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video) Phuket News

Punches and passports: Bangla Road fight goes viral (video)

19 hours ago
4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok Bangkok News

4 Indian nationals rescued from kidnapping gang in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy Thailand News

Songkran crowds pour 1 billion baht into Thai economy

19 hours ago
Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found Bangkok News

Quake-hit Bangkok site turns crime scene as 2 more bodies found

19 hours ago
Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace Thailand News

Thailand prepares final strategy for Deep South peace

19 hours ago
Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid Thailand News

Drunk pickup driver crashes into family and blocks medical aid

19 hours ago
Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years Bangkok News

Bangkok set for major law shake-up after 40 years

20 hours ago
Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance Thailand News

Rescued pit bull mauls Thai woman who gave dog second chance

20 hours ago
Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder Thailand News

Thai man to sue police after wrongful arrest for attempted murder

20 hours ago
Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash Business News

Byte me: Thai online sellers plug into AI revolution to boost cash

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai hotels thrive during Songkran with strategic pricing

20 hours ago
EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions Finance

EC Markets consolidates its global footprint with strategic expansions

21 hours ago
Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend Thailand News

Thai woman strangles baby with electric wire after row with boyfriend

21 hours ago
FinancePhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal20 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, April 19, 2025
57 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Dust levels at Chatuchak building site exceed safety limits

Dust levels at Chatuchak building site exceed safety limits

53 minutes ago
Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash

Ceiling panels crush driver in fatal Phatthalung truck crash

1 hour ago
Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

Bangkok tests mobile alert system for emergency warnings

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen ICU called &#8216;slaughterhouse&#8217;, complaint filed

Khon Kaen ICU called ‘slaughterhouse’, complaint filed

2 hours ago