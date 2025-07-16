Thailand builds giant bridges to save wild elephants from roads

Thailand has launched two colossal new bridges to stop wild elephants from meeting a grisly end under speeding cars.

Yesterday, July 15, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit declared open the towering structures built in Rayong’s Khao Chamao district and Chanthaburi’s Kaeng Hang Maew district—key corridors for elephant herds roaming the east.

“These bridges will help wild elephants coexist with humans sustainably,” Suriya said, hailing the project as a major milestone in wildlife protection.

The two bridges, part of Highway No. 4060, stretch over dense forests that connect five eastern provinces.

They have been specially designed to raise the road above the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary and the Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park, giving elephants safe passage below without the risk of being struck by vehicles.

Montree Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads, said the design was carefully planned to safeguard both animals and humans.

“Each bridge has car stop areas on both sides so people can safely observe wild animals. This helps drivers remain aware and protects wildlife at the same time.”

The two-lane bridges stand 10 metres tall and span 11 metres across, providing ample clearance for the elephants to move freely beneath them. Each also features U-turn access underneath, a first for Thai wildlife corridors.

The first bridge measures 630 metres long, stretching between kilometre markers 4+525 and 5+155. The second is 420 metres long, covering kilometre markers 9+517.25 to 9+937.25.

In total, the project cost 587 million baht and forms part of an ambitious elephant conservation effort under His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s royal patronage.

Wild elephants have increasingly clashed with humans as expanding roads and settlements slice through their traditional habitats. Fatal collisions have become tragically common, sparking urgent calls for better protection, The Nation reports.

Montree emphasised that the new crossings aim to reconnect fragmented ecosystems and save countless animals from becoming roadkill.

“These bridges are not just roads—they are lifelines,” he said. “They help ensure that wild elephants and other species can continue their natural journeys without danger.”