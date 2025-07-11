Illegal logging racket busted in South Thailand

Underwater rescue teams from the Rom Sai Rescue Foundation in Satun province uncovered an illegal logging operation yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off, they discovered submerged timber in Ban Thung Mai, Nam Phut subdistrict, La-ngu district, strategically hidden to evade detection. Although only remnants of the timber were found, the concealment was sophisticated.

Previously, officials were alerted to illegal logging in Ban Nam Ra National Forest Reserve, Thung Nui subdistrict, Khuan Kalong district. Following this tip, they ventured 800 metres into dense forest, discovering large logs, some as wide as two people’s embrace, abandoned. Some timber had been crafted into furniture resembling a makeshift mobile woodworking station.

Additionally, evidence of a backhoe being used to clear paths was found, alongside approximately 33 cubic metres of illicit logs and processed wood.

Officers seized two tables, two chairs, two chainsaws, a six-wheeled truck, a backhoe, and other wood-processing equipment. Four individuals were arrested, while the ringleader escaped with crucial information locked on his phone.

Satun Governor Sakra Kapilkarn tasked Deputy Governor Kanit Khongchuea and Dr Phongphayak Sriya, Deputy Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and officials from various sectors, to investigate thoroughly. Their focus extends beyond seizing illegal goods; they aim to dismantle the operations exploiting Thailand’s forests.

Deputy Governor Kanit said, “Every tree in the forest is a national treasure. Logging for personal gain is a crime against Thailand’s future generations.”

He vowed to prosecute all involved, regardless of their position or network depth. Despite swift action, the situation highlights gaps in surveillance systems, suggesting possible support from hidden forces, reported KhaoSod.

To ensure sustainable forest conservation, Satun province has convened meetings with local leaders and residents, stressing the importance of community involvement in monitoring and reporting unusual activities.

Residents are urged to act promptly and not let a single log become the death knell for the forest. For tips on illegal logging and processing, contact the Department of National Parks hotline at 1310.