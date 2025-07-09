Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

A Thai man in the northern province of Chiang Rai sought help after discovering unidentified insects, resembling worms, emerging from his skin.

The 59 year old man in the Mae Chan district contacted rescuers from the Thap Yang Foundation, hoping they could assist him in finding a proper treatment for the strange symptoms he was experiencing.

The man told rescuers that he had recently entered a nearby forest to forage for bamboo shoots. While in the forest, he was swarmed by unidentified insects that gathered around his head and body, prompting him to leave the area immediately.

Two days later, he began to experience intense itching across his head and body. Upon scratching, he discovered white worms emerging from various parts of his body, including his skin, nail fold, the corners of his eyes, and even his genitals.

One of the rescuers, known as Noom Phayayom (หนุ่ม พญายม), shared the man’s story on Facebook, quickly drawing the attention of Thai netizens.

The post included photographs taken by the man, showing wounds on his head with worms reportedly emerging from them. Additional images depicted worms protruding from his hands, arms, and legs.

Many social media users expressed concern and sympathy, while others urged the man to disclose the exact location of the forest so they could avoid it.

According to a report by Chiang Mai News, Mae Chan Hospital is currently treating the man. He was admitted yesterday, July 8, and stayed overnight, but medical staff have not yet observed any worms emerging from his body as described.

Nevertheless, the hospital stated that it would continue to monitor the man’s condition and would provide updates on the case to the public.

A similar case occurred in August in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where worms reportedly emerged from the face of a young boy who had a toothache and had been treated by a local spiritual healer. The healer applied a herbal remedy to the boy’s cheek, after which white worms appeared.

A dentist later suggested that the boy may have touched his cheek frequently due to the pain, possibly transferring parasite eggs from his dirty hands to the affected area.