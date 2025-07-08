Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

Rescue efforts hampered by remote terrain and no mobile signal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
336 1 minute read
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai woman lost her life in an attack by a wild elephant while travelling on a motorcycle with her son through a forest in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Officers from Khirirat Nikhom Police Station, along with rangers and rescuers from the Kusol Sattha Foundation, rushed to Thap Nok Forest within the Khlong Yan Wildlife Sanctuary after being alerted to the elephant attack by one of the victims, 37 year old Nanthaphop.

Nanthaphop was injured in the attack, while his mother, 63 year old Wanna, was killed by the elephant. The wild elephant had already left the scene by the time officials arrived.

Rescuers transported both Nanthaphop and his deceased mother to Vibhavadi Hospital. Nanthaphop is now reported to be in a stable condition.

He told police that he and his mother were riding their motorcycle to their rubber plantation, located on a mountain deep within Thap Nok Forest. On their way back, they encountered the elephant, which trampled his mother, causing fatal injuries.

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

The Director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Atthaphon Charoenchansa, instructed Khlong Yan Wildlife Sanctuary officials to compensate Wanna’s family and provide support for her funeral.

MGR Online reported that the rescue operation was delayed due to the difficult terrain and dense forest. The lack of a phone signal also hindered communication and locating the victims. It reportedly took more than five hours to transport them to the hospital.

Related Articles
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest | News by Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

In a separate incident, a wild elephant was recently reported in Thap Lan National Park in the central province of Prachin Buri. Residents sought help from local officials after a wild elephant entered their plantation and damaged crops while searching for food.

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest | News by Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

According to a DailyNews report yesterday, July 7, over 100 wild elephants were seen near Wang Ai Pong Community in Na Di district, Prachin Buri. Rangers used smoke to keep the animals from approaching residential areas.

Ranger teams were also deployed to high-risk spots to monitor the movement of the herd and ensure the safety of residents.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

2 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

16 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

24 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

33 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

45 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

53 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
336 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x