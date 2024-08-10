Bangkok aircon technician steals Rolex, pawns it for 80,000 baht

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 16:25, 10 August 2024| Updated: 16:25, 10 August 2024
63 1 minute read
Bangkok aircon technician steals Rolex, pawns it for 80,000 baht
Image courtesy of KhaoSod

An air conditioning technician turned thief stole a customer’s Rolex valued at 250,000 baht and pawned it the following day for a fraction of its value at 80,000 baht.

Bang Khen police, led by Anan Worasaart, ordered the arrest of 35 year old Bancha, and 23 year old Kawalin after they were found with a Rolex Oyster Perpetua worth approximately 250,000 baht.

On August 8, police received a report of theft from a company on Soi Ram Inthra 19, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. The victim had hired technicians to clean and repair the air conditioning units in their office. The victim placed their Rolex on a desk in the office before leaving the premises.

Upon returning, both the technician and the watch were missing. CCTV footage showed no one entering or leaving the room during the incident except for the four hired technicians.

Related news

Police tracked down Bancha and Kawalin, who were suspected of the theft. A subsequent phone search revealed a photo of a pawn receipt for the stolen Rolex under Kawalin’s name, dated August 8.

During questioning, Bancha admitted that between 11am and 12.30pm on August 8, he and his girlfriend Kawalin were cleaning the air conditioning units at the location. Bancha noticed the Rolex on the desk and decided to take it.

After finishing their work, they pawned the watch at a pawnshop in the Ram Inthra area, using Kawalin’s name, receiving 80,000 baht. Bancha used 5,000 baht to pay off debt and kept the remaining money at his home in the Bang Na area.

Bancha and Kawalin were subsequently charged with joint theft and were transferred to Bang Khen police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a daring thief was caught on security cameras sneaking into an apartment building in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao and breaking into unlocked rooms to steal valuables. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 20, was documented on security footage later released by the apartment owner to alert the public.

Bangkok NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Bangkok temple raid reveals drug use among monks and residents

Bangkok temple raid reveals drug use among monks and residents

Published: 12:25, 10 August 2024
Jealous husband kills wife and himself in &#8216;cursed&#8217; house

Jealous husband kills wife and himself in ‘cursed’ house

Published: 11:51, 10 August 2024
Pathum Thani police seize e-cigarettes worth 36 million baht

Pathum Thani police seize e-cigarettes worth 36 million baht

Published: 10:36, 10 August 2024
Family feud ends in tragedy as brother-in-law kills sister&#8217;s husband

Family feud ends in tragedy as brother-in-law kills sister’s husband

Published: 10:09, 10 August 2024