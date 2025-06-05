Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

A family in Prachin Buri was alarmed when a group of snakes invaded their home, coiling together in the rafters. Yesterday, June 4, at 7pm, the Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation rescue unit and the Sra Bua Police Station were called to house number 242, Moo 1, Lat Takian subdistrict, Kabin Buri district.

Upon arrival, they discovered five unidentified green snakes clustered in the lower floor rafters of the two-storey wooden house. Rescue workers and police attempted to capture the snakes, which were hiding in metal grooves attached to the wooden walls.

While trying to extract the snakes from a crevice, the rescue team found five snakes intertwined, ranging from small to finger-sized. As they were being captured, the snakes managed to escape onto the floor. Despite efforts to shine lights and catch them, the escapees could not be captured.

The rescue team succeeded in catching one large, finger-thick green snake. They identified another snake within the original crevice and used insect repellent to drive it out. Though the officers tried to capture it, they were unsuccessful.

Krityanee, the 61 year old homeowner, expressed her fear upon discovering the snakes near the second-floor seam of her house. She immediately contacted the police and rescue services, worried about potential harm.

Pengseab Seng, a volunteer from the Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation, stated that they were informed about five snakes entering a resident’s home, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival, five green pit vipers were spotted but only one was captured while the others, smaller in size, escaped. The captured snake is set to be released back into the wild, away from populated areas.

In similar news, a well-known snake handler was summoned to help a rubber plantation family in Satun province after they found a nest of two massive king cobras with 29 eggs near their land.