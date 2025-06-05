Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

Fear spreads as serpents spark panic and late-night emergency response

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
726 1 minute read
Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A family in Prachin Buri was alarmed when a group of snakes invaded their home, coiling together in the rafters. Yesterday, June 4, at 7pm, the Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation rescue unit and the Sra Bua Police Station were called to house number 242, Moo 1, Lat Takian subdistrict, Kabin Buri district.

Upon arrival, they discovered five unidentified green snakes clustered in the lower floor rafters of the two-storey wooden house. Rescue workers and police attempted to capture the snakes, which were hiding in metal grooves attached to the wooden walls.

While trying to extract the snakes from a crevice, the rescue team found five snakes intertwined, ranging from small to finger-sized. As they were being captured, the snakes managed to escape onto the floor. Despite efforts to shine lights and catch them, the escapees could not be captured.

The rescue team succeeded in catching one large, finger-thick green snake. They identified another snake within the original crevice and used insect repellent to drive it out. Though the officers tried to capture it, they were unsuccessful.

Related Articles

Krityanee, the 61 year old homeowner, expressed her fear upon discovering the snakes near the second-floor seam of her house. She immediately contacted the police and rescue services, worried about potential harm.

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pengseab Seng, a volunteer from the Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation, stated that they were informed about five snakes entering a resident’s home, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival, five green pit vipers were spotted but only one was captured while the others, smaller in size, escaped. The captured snake is set to be released back into the wild, away from populated areas.

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a well-known snake handler was summoned to help a rubber plantation family in Satun province after they found a nest of two massive king cobras with 29 eggs near their land.

Latest Thailand News
Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient&#8217;s gum, sparking black magic fear Thailand News

Buriram dentist leaves needle in patient’s gum, sparking black magic fear

3 minutes ago
Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai Crime News

Transgender arrested for selling explicit content in Chiang Mai

18 minutes ago
Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg Thailand News

Lop Buri road crash leaves woman with broken leg

27 minutes ago
Mechanic&#8217;s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car Road deaths

Mechanic’s test drive ends in crash after sedan cuts off car

35 minutes ago
Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest Thailand News

Nonthaburi handbag fight leads to stabbing and arrest

43 minutes ago
Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing Thailand News

Gay Thai man found dead in Surin with gold accessories missing

50 minutes ago
No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides Phuket News

No room for vroom: Phuket police fine foreign tourists in fancy rides

2 hours ago
Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash Crime News

Nong Khai police seize drugs, arrest two after car crash

2 hours ago
Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering Thailand News

Thailand plans new casino laws to combat money laundering

2 hours ago
Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint Crime News

Woman caught with grenade after fleeing Loei police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt Thailand News

Thai woman killed after biting cousin’s tongue to escape rape attempt

3 hours ago
Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting Crime News

Gunman in delivery uniform kills two in Pathum Thani shooting

3 hours ago
Banthat Thong&#8217;s food scene fights back despite tourist drop Bangkok News

Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

3 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid Crime News

Nakhon Pathom police reshuffle after illegal nightclub raid

3 hours ago
Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute Thailand News

Thai PM Paetongtarn clashes with journalist over Cambodia border dispute

3 hours ago
Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger Bangkok News

Fare game: Bangkok taxi driver fined for booting out passenger

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes Thailand News

Thailand eyes global top three spot in entertainment complexes

4 hours ago
70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal Bangkok News

70 officials implicated in Bangkok building collusion scandal

4 hours ago
Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion Thailand News

Family in Prachin Buri alarmed by snake invasion

4 hours ago
Danish man&#8217;s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap Thailand News

Danish man’s Thai-mare: Missing dad feared caught in honeytrap

4 hours ago
Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video) Thailand News

Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

4 hours ago
Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist Pattaya News

Fowl play: Pattaya bird bandits ruffle feathers in cocky heist

4 hours ago
Carnival Magic wins prestigious &#8216;The Showstopper&#8217; Brass Ring Award Events

Carnival Magic wins prestigious ‘The Showstopper’ Brass Ring Award

4 hours ago
When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

When it rains, it pours: Deluge to soak 34 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home Pattaya News

Legal briefs, stolen wires: Pattaya burglars ransack judge’s home

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025
726 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

Thai teen in coma after hospital allegedly dismisses snake bite as unimportant

4 weeks ago
Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women

Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women

Monday, May 5, 2025
Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

Drunk Chinese tourist throws cash, chaos erupts in Thai restaurant

Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite

Hiss and hers: Woman brings dead king cobra to hospital after bite

Wednesday, April 23, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x