King cobra devours snake in Thai plantation, alarming workers

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee8 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A large king cobra was discovered devouring a rat snake at the base of a rubber tree in a plantation in Songkhla province, causing alarm among plantation workers.

This incident took place at 65 year old Timao’s residence, number 29, in village 7 of Ban Samong, Plak Nu subdistrict, Nathawi district. The workers, too frightened to continue their work, promptly contacted the southern Thailand serpentology team and the volunteer snake protection team to safely capture the cobra.

Taweesak Boonsate, an officer from the southern Thailand serpentology team and the volunteer snake protection team in Songkhla, quickly responded to the call. Equipped with the necessary tools for the task, they arrived at Timao’s rubber plantation to find the cobra in the act of consuming the rat snake.

Despite the cobra’s aggressive attempts to defend itself, the team exercised caution and persistence, ultimately managing to capture the snake.

Measuring approximately 4 metres in length, the king cobra was placed into a sack for transport. It will be released back into a natural forest area located far from human habitation to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, locals who gathered to witness the snake capture took note of the house number 297, hoping it might be a lucky number for the upcoming lottery draw today, June 16, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a family in Prachin Buri was left startled after several snakes slithered into their home and coiled together in the rafters. Around 7pm on June 4, the Sajja Phuttham Dharma Foundation rescue team and officers from Sra Bua Police Station were called to house number 242, Moo 1, in Lat Takian subdistrict, Kabin Buri district.

Upon arrival, responders discovered five unidentified green snakes nestled in the lower rafters of the two-storey wooden residence. The snakes were concealed within metal grooves along the wooden walls, prompting a careful extraction attempt.

