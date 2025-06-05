Elderly woman leaps to safety after snake scare in Roi Et (video)

An elderly woman in Roi Et shocked her neighbours – and the Internet – by pulling off a move worthy of an action film after spotting a slithering intruder beneath a house.

Kan Kong Suthiprapa, an 80 year old grandmother from Don Hat village in Selaphum district, was sitting on the steps of a neighbour’s house yesterday, June 4, when a striped keelback snake darted towards her. In a flash of panic-fuelled agility, the elderly woman leapt up and clung to a ceiling beam, leaving bystanders stunned.

“I don’t even know where I got the strength from,” she said, still bewildered by her reaction. “I was just so scared when it moved.”

The drama began when the snake, later identified as a harmless rat snake, was spotted slithering under a cement sack beneath the home.

A neighbour alerted the assistant village headman, who in turn called on 26 year old resident Temsak Taweethong to handle the situation.

Temsak, who has some experience catching snakes from his forest foraging, quickly arrived on the scene. He carefully grabbed the snake by its tail, but as he moved it, the reptile squirmed free and slithered in the direction of Grandma Kan.

That’s when the pensioner pulled her now-viral move – hoisting herself off the ground and clutching the rafters of the house like a startled cat.

The entire scene was caught on video and later posted to Facebook, where it racked up more than 3 million views in just one day.

“I asked for her permission before sharing the video,” Temsak said. “Everyone in the village knows she’s in great shape, and when I saw how high she jumped, it was both shocking and hilarious.”

Despite the scare, Grandma Kan remains in good health and reportedly continues to be active in her daily routine. The snake was released safely back into the wild without incident, reported Bangkok Post and Channel 7 News.

Locals are still chuckling over the surprise performance from the village’s unlikely new social media star.

“She might be 80, but now we all know she’s got the reflexes of a teenager,” one neighbour said.