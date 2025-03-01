Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
124 1 minute read
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development
Photo courtesy of NPR

TikTok plans to invest approximately 300 billion baht in Thailand over the next five years to transform the country into an ASEAN technology hub. The decision emerged from discussions yesterday, February 28, between Helena Lersch, TikTok’s vice-president of public policy, and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok, as reported by Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Lersch expressed appreciation for the Thai government’s support for TikTok’s investments and operations in the country. She also thanked the prime minister for policies that facilitate investment and reaffirmed TikTok’s commitment to working with the government to advance Thailand into the digital age.

Advertisements

The Chinese-owned company announced plans to invest US$8.8 billion (300 billion baht) in Thailand over the next five years, with a focus on enhancing the country’s technology infrastructure. This includes the establishment of a data hosting centre to improve data management for users in Thailand and Southeast Asia, positioning Thailand as a regional tech hub.

Jirayu stated that during the talks, the government stressed the importance of improving media literacy, with Paetongtarn expressing a willingness to collaborate with TikTok to address issues of fake news and online fraud. TikTok executives confirmed their readiness to work with the government on content monitoring and launching campaigns to promote digital literacy, aiming to raise awareness about online threats and consumer protection.

Related Articles
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

This collaboration is viewed as a significant step towards bolstering public-private partnerships in the digital era and boosting Thailand’s economy. Paetongtarn thanked TikTok for investing in a data hosting centre in Thailand and praised its efforts to promote Thai products through the TikTok Shop platform. She also highlighted TikTok’s role in creating content that features Thai culture and tourism, opening new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs and content creators in global markets.

Lersch stated that TikTok has over 50 million users in Thailand, with more than three million accounts using TikTok Shop, including the Thai premier herself. The TikTok executive also noted that the company employs over 1,000 Thai individuals.

Paetongtarn praised TikTok’s success, acknowledging its role in connecting people and fostering creativity, which helps drive the country’s economy. The prime minister commended the platform for not only being a source of entertainment but also playing a key role in job creation and cultural exchanges, reported Bangkok Post.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Chiang Rai police arrest 9 in crypto scam targeting US, Canada Thailand News

Chiang Rai police arrest 9 in crypto scam targeting US, Canada

31 minutes ago
Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk Thailand News

Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

47 minutes ago
Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight Pattaya News

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

1 hour ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road Thailand News

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

2 hours ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings Thailand News

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development Thailand News

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago
Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist Phuket News

Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

4 hours ago
Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw Thailand News

Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw

4 hours ago
Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported Pattaya News

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting Bangkok News

Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting

5 hours ago
Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave Thailand News

Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave

5 hours ago
Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb Bangkok News

Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb

5 hours ago
Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan Thailand News

Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan

5 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions Bangkok News

Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions

6 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this March 2025 Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this March 2025

8 hours ago
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

22 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

22 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

22 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

22 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

22 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

23 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

23 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

23 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

23 hours ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
124 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

1 hour ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

1 hour ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

2 hours ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago