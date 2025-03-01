Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
294 1 minute read
Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A shocking road rage incident in Patong has sparked outrage after a viral video captured a pickup truck driver launching a brutal attack following a minor collision. Patong Police have launched an investigation after footage of the assault spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The disturbing clip, shared by Facebook user Pooja Pooja, shows a white covered pickup truck crashing into a grey pickup. Moments later, the grey pickup’s driver storms out, confronts the other motorist, and violently punches him. As the victim shields his head and bends down to avoid the blows, the enraged attacker delivers a forceful knee strike to his head.

Advertisements

The Facebook post slammed the violent reaction:

“Accidents can happen at any time, and no one wants them to. But how can you gang up and attack someone after they already apologised?”

Related Articles

The poster also confirmed that the driver of the covered pickup was their younger sibling and vowed to take legal action against the attacker.

Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist | News by Thaiger

According to reports, the driver of the covered pickup was travelling with his girlfriend when the accident occurred. Despite immediately admitting fault and apologising, the other motorist refused to listen and allegedly launched into a physical assault, leaving the victim with multiple bruises.

Advertisements

Fearing for their safety, the girlfriend recorded the incident, capturing clear evidence of the attack. The footage was later submitted to Patong Police as part of an official complaint.

The victim’s family condemned the unprovoked aggression, emphasising that while accidents are frustrating, resorting to violence is never acceptable. They have vowed to press charges against the assailant, seeking justice for the attack, reported The Phuket News.

Police are now reviewing the footage and gathering witness statements as part of their investigation. Police have urged motorists to handle road incidents through legal channels rather than resorting to violence.

Latest Thailand News
Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk Thailand News

Chanthaburi school sues ex-employee over missing 3m baht milk

9 minutes ago
Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight Pattaya News

Pattaya businessman attacked in broad daylight

29 minutes ago
Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

43 minutes ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road Thailand News

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

1 hour ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings Thailand News

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development Thailand News

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago
Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist Phuket News

Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

3 hours ago
Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw Thailand News

Potential lucky numbers predicted for March 1 lottery draw

3 hours ago
Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported Pattaya News

Fire in Pattaya hotel causes alarm, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting Bangkok News

Deputy PM calls for fair censure debate, no Thaksin targeting

4 hours ago
Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave Thailand News

Scorching season begins: Thailand braces for blistering heatwave

4 hours ago
Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb Bangkok News

Thai govt warns foreigners on illegal condo rentals via Airbnb

5 hours ago
Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan Thailand News

Myanmar nationals arrested for illegal business on Koh Phangan

5 hours ago
Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions Bangkok News

Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok and four regions

5 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this March 2025 Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this March 2025

7 hours ago
Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight Thailand News

Phrae businessman found dead after going missing overnight

21 hours ago
Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road Thailand News

Elongated log damages car radiator on Thai bypass road

21 hours ago
Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying Thailand News

Drunk Russian man caught in Rayong for drinking beer without paying

22 hours ago
Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety Bangkok News

Bangkok bans offerings at Optimus Prime statue for traffic safety

22 hours ago
Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff Crime News

Blade runner: Thai man’s knife attack on father sparks standoff

22 hours ago
Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video) Thailand News

Drunk man repeatedly punches woman outside Nonthaburi salon (video)

22 hours ago
Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand Thailand News

Unleashed pitbull mauls young girl in terrifying attack in Thailand

22 hours ago
18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van Thailand News

18-wheel truck crash in Phatthalung injures 4, damages van

22 hours ago
Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft Thailand News

Thai woman accuses police of false arrest, assault, and attempted theft

23 hours ago
Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony Thailand News

Surin locals hunt lottery numbers at temple ceremony

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 1, 2025
294 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

Phuket to host Thailand Biennale 2025, showcasing global art

43 minutes ago
Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

Police seize 2.3 million meth pills on Mittraphap Road

1 hour ago
Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

3 hours ago
Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

Tiktok to invest 300bn baht in Thai tech hub development

3 hours ago