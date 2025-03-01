Patong road rage: Pickup driver brutally attacks motorist

A shocking road rage incident in Patong has sparked outrage after a viral video captured a pickup truck driver launching a brutal attack following a minor collision. Patong Police have launched an investigation after footage of the assault spread across social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The disturbing clip, shared by Facebook user Pooja Pooja, shows a white covered pickup truck crashing into a grey pickup. Moments later, the grey pickup’s driver storms out, confronts the other motorist, and violently punches him. As the victim shields his head and bends down to avoid the blows, the enraged attacker delivers a forceful knee strike to his head.

The Facebook post slammed the violent reaction:

“Accidents can happen at any time, and no one wants them to. But how can you gang up and attack someone after they already apologised?”

The poster also confirmed that the driver of the covered pickup was their younger sibling and vowed to take legal action against the attacker.

According to reports, the driver of the covered pickup was travelling with his girlfriend when the accident occurred. Despite immediately admitting fault and apologising, the other motorist refused to listen and allegedly launched into a physical assault, leaving the victim with multiple bruises.

Fearing for their safety, the girlfriend recorded the incident, capturing clear evidence of the attack. The footage was later submitted to Patong Police as part of an official complaint.

The victim’s family condemned the unprovoked aggression, emphasising that while accidents are frustrating, resorting to violence is never acceptable. They have vowed to press charges against the assailant, seeking justice for the attack, reported The Phuket News.

Police are now reviewing the footage and gathering witness statements as part of their investigation. Police have urged motorists to handle road incidents through legal channels rather than resorting to violence.