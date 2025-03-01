Tourists flock to Kham Chanod Island for lottery blessings

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Hundreds of hopeful tourists swarmed Kham Chanod Island in Udon Thani yesterday, February 28, seeking divine blessings and lucky lottery numbers ahead of the draw today, March 1. The sacred site, believed to be the mythical home of the Naga King, continues to attract fortune-seekers eager to honour deities Sri Sutho and Sri Pathumma in hopes of securing a windfall.

As the lottery draw approaches, devotees participated in special rituals at the offering area, a practice deeply rooted in local beliefs. Led by the site’s ritual leader, the ceremony is said to bring luck, with many attendees anxiously awaiting signs from the spirits. One of the most anticipated moments comes after the incense offerings, where devotees search the ashes for auspicious numbers. This time, the figures 90 and 09 emerged, sparking excitement among the crowd.

For seasoned lottery enthusiasts, the numbers drawn from donation totals also hold significant meaning. Many were eager to analyse the “Naga’s mouth” collection, which amounted to 6,940 baht from six donation boxes. Another donation totalled 30,697 baht, adding to the belief that the deities continue to bestow fortune upon faithful visitors.

Kham Chanod has long been a magnet for those seeking good fortune, particularly before major lottery draws. Its deep connection to folklore and spiritual beliefs makes it a must-visit site for those hoping to receive divine guidance in choosing their lucky numbers, reported KhaoSod.

As the lottery draw looms, excitement remains high, with believers convinced that the Naga King’s blessings may just bring them the jackpot.

In similar news, excitement is building for today’s March 1 lottery draw, with hopeful participants eagerly eyeing potential lucky numbers. Organised by the Government Lottery Office, the draw will take place at the Le Erawan Hotel in Mueang Phang Nga district, Phang Nga province.

Recent events and local figures have inspired a surge in number predictions. Trending numbers include 72, 92, 90, 58, 57, 54, 17, 73, 49, 82, 95, 67, 25, 68, 03, 34, and 99. In Phang Nga, special attention is on 076 (the area code) and 58, linked to the current governor. His birth year, 1975, and residence number, 560, are also fuelling speculation.

