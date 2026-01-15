Chinese man spotted roaming around Pattaya after robbing real estate agent

Pattaya police are continuing their manhunt for a Chinese man wanted for robbing a fellow Chinese woman, after the suspect was spotted on CCTV at a convenience store near Jomtien Beach today, January 15.

The victim, 35 year old Chinese real estate agent Yang Wang, filed a complaint with Nong Prue Police Station after the robbery occurred at around midnight on Monday, January 12. She reported losing a mobile phone and cash, with the total value exceeding 50,000 baht.

According to Wang, the suspect, 30 year old Chinese man Gong Gaopeng, contacted her while posing as a potential property buyer interested in purchasing a house in Pattaya. After arranging a meeting, Wang showed him a property and later offered to drive him home.

During the journey, the Chinese man threatened her with scissors and forced her to drive to a secluded area at the back of a village. He then bound her with tape and demanded the password to her WeChat account.

After gaining access, Gong reportedly transferred money from Wang’s WeChat account to his own, stole additional cash and her mobile phone, and fled the scene. A nearby security guard later came to Wang’s assistance but was unable to stop the suspect in time.

Today, screenshots from CCTV footage at a convenience store in the Jomtien Beach area were widely shared on social media. The images appear to show Gong casually purchasing food and drinks from the store. The Chinese suspect did not attempt to conceal his identity while moving around in public.

Following the circulation of the footage, police believe Gong may be hiding at an accommodation in the Soi Jomtien 1 to Soi Jomtien 7 area. Officers urged anyone who spots the suspect or has useful information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

Some news outlets reported that a 5,000 baht reward would be given to anyone who provides information leading to Gong’s arrest. However, police officers have yet to verify or formally announce the reward.

The continued freedom of the suspect sparked criticism online, with many netizens questioning the speed of the police response. Some users complained that despite clear CCTV evidence and sightings in popular areas, the suspect remains at large and appears to be moving around Pattaya freely.