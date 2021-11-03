Thailand Top Stories | Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3

Connect with us

Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: PM says Thailand will step up fight against climate change, AstraZeneca increases Covid 19 vaccine supply to Thailand, BMA pushes for haste in getting safety certificates, Bangkok man busted for distributing pornography on social mediaThree Hong Kong activists plead not guilty over Tiananmen vigil charges ,The two Koreas to end war, Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defense zone

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-03 11:45
5 hours ago, gummy said: Think these two were chatting about climate change and lip service. Haha not a clue.. 'prat' can't speak English!
image
Guevara
2021-11-03 11:51
54 minutes ago, gummy said: Just read elsewhere that President Biden has left the COP26 conference in Scotland. It was a 21 car motorcade to Airforce one. Good job the climate control conference had an no effect on his conscience.…
image
Poolie
2021-11-03 11:51
4 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: Haha not a clue.. 'prat' can't speak English! Oh the nerve!! How dare he not speak EnglIsh!!!
image
gummy
2021-11-03 11:55
Just now, Guevara said: That motorcade is small in comparison to his visit to Vatican City for an audience with the Pope (en route to Glasgow). He had a 54 car motorcade. Over 100 private jets flew their delegates to…
image
Poolie
2021-11-03 12:05
9 minutes ago, gummy said: Of course they all are really. On a side note his audience with the Pope went very well apparently as it was suggested Biden passed the first step to Sainthood as the Pope classed it…

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
