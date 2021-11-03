Connect with us

Bang Sue Station offers teenagers vaccination this week

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vaccination for teenagers are available at Bang Sue Grand Station until November 10. (via Vincent Vega Flickr)

Walk-in vaccination is available for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 to receive a Pfizer vaccine at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station. The program opened yesterday and will operate until November 10, administering first vaccines to any teenagers from 12 to 18 years old.

There are few restrictions on the vaccine drive, welcoming Thai and foreign children, students who did not receive a vaccine at their school, or even children who are not attending school. Those getting vaccinated my be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent to the vaccination.

The vaccination drive will continue for unvaccinated teenagers between 12 and 18 years old every day from now until November 10, operating between 1 pm and 5 pm only. No appointments are necessary and the vaccination centre can be found at Entrances 1 and 2 of Bang Sue Grand Station. Those being vaccinated will need to have some form of identification documents – a national ID card for Thais, or a birth certificate or other forms of identification for foreigners.

The CVC at Bang Sue Station had estimated they would need 500 vaccines per day, setting that as their target. But demand for vaccines for teenagers has been stronger than that with many people showing up to be vaccinated, so the centre has increased its vaccination capacity to match demand.

The director of the centre said they had requested 10,000 Pfizer vaccines for the vaccination drive, but they will be able to request additional supplies if demand keeps up.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-03 11:39
Let's hope it does not get as overcrowded as last time they pulled this mass vaccination stunt where Anutin claimed it wasn't crowded, only the camera angles.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

