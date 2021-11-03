Bang Sue Station offers teenagers vaccination this week

Walk-in vaccination is available for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 to receive a Pfizer vaccine at the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station. The program opened yesterday and will operate until November 10, administering first vaccines to any teenagers from 12 to 18 years old.

There are few restrictions on the vaccine drive, welcoming Thai and foreign children, students who did not receive a vaccine at their school, or even children who are not attending school. Those getting vaccinated my be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent to the vaccination.

The vaccination drive will continue for unvaccinated teenagers between 12 and 18 years old every day from now until November 10, operating between 1 pm and 5 pm only. No appointments are necessary and the vaccination centre can be found at Entrances 1 and 2 of Bang Sue Grand Station. Those being vaccinated will need to have some form of identification documents – a national ID card for Thais, or a birth certificate or other forms of identification for foreigners.

The CVC at Bang Sue Station had estimated they would need 500 vaccines per day, setting that as their target. But demand for vaccines for teenagers has been stronger than that with many people showing up to be vaccinated, so the centre has increased its vaccination capacity to match demand.

The director of the centre said they had requested 10,000 Pfizer vaccines for the vaccination drive, but they will be able to request additional supplies if demand keeps up.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

