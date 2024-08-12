Thailand lawyers to sue over invasive blackchin tilapia damage

The Lawyers Council of Thailand is gearing up to file a lawsuit against private companies and state agencies responsible for the proliferation of blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish species from West Africa that is rapidly overtaking the country’s waterways.

A council team yesterday, August 10, established a booth at Wat Khao Yi San in Samut Songkhram’s Amphawa district. This initiative allowed residents affected by the invasive species to register for the lawsuit or submit evidence of the damage caused by these non-native fish.

By Sunday afternoon, 214 fish farmers had registered at the booth in tambon Yi San. A similar booth set up in tambon Phraek Nam Daeng earlier this month saw 57 fish farmers signing up to participate in the lawsuit.

Nitthrarat Paetwong, head of Samut Songkhram’s branch of the Lawyers Council of Thailand, stated that the council, in collaboration with the Office of Administrative Cases Commission, will file a civil case against those they believe are responsible for the spread of blackchin tilapia.

The lawsuit aims to seek compensation for the affected parties. The full extent of the damage and the number of people affected remains uncertain, said Nitthrarat.

“The council expects to file the case with the court by Friday.”

Nitthrarat added that it will likely take at least six months for the court to issue a ruling. Regarding the damages, he noted that the council will hire a lawyer to determine the compensation, although the final amount will be decided by the court.

The blackchin tilapia has not only displaced native tilapia species in several waterways but also poses a significant threat to other valuable commercial species sharing the same habitat.

A Phetchaburi farmer reported that the invasive species had decimated the crab stocks at his farm, resulting in substantial financial losses. Similarly, fish farms in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Pak Phanang and Hua Sai districts have reported considerable losses due to the spread of the fish.

The council’s legal action underscores the urgency of addressing the unchecked spread of blackchin tilapia, which continues to wreak havoc on Thailand’s aquatic ecosystems and the livelihoods of local fish farmers, reported Bangkok Post.