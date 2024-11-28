Thai racer alleges deception, loses 3.5 million baht

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A renowned Thai lawyer has taken up the case of a female national motorcycle racer, who claims to have been deceived by senior figures in the sports industry, leading to a loss of nearly 3.5 million baht.

Lawyer Kriengsak Pintusornsi joined forces with actress Sitang Buathong and Ratchada Nakkachareonsri yesterday, November 27, Thailand’s first female competitor at the World Superbike Championship and a four-time national superbike 1000cc champion, to seek justice from the Crime Suppression Division.

Ratchada detailed her ordeal, revealing that she felt compelled to trust and financially support a significant project within the Motorcycle Racing Association of Thailand and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Initially convinced by respected seniors within these organisations, she was led to advance funds amounting to 6.5 million baht, a large portion of which was her lifelong savings. Although 3 million baht was eventually returned, the remaining 3.5 million baht is still outstanding, causing considerable distress.

The situation worsened when senior figures from the National Sports Development Fund, the Motorcycle Racing Association of Thailand, and an unnamed organiser became involved.

Ratchada was further burdened with advancing payments for winners and facilitating travel for project applicants and followers to world-class race tracks. Despite assurances of reimbursement in subsequent project budgets, the funds remain unpaid, and her financial predicament continues.

Ratchada disclosed that she was challenged to file a lawsuit once she asked for her money back.

The pressure escalated with demands for luxury items such as four high-end watches worth almost 100,000 baht each, two helmets valued over 40,000 baht, and other expensive goods from brands like BMW, Chanel, and Swarovski, totalling nearly 500,000 baht.

These demands were accompanied by threats of professional sabotage if unmet.

Ratchada, feeling cornered and threatened, turned to Sitang, who advised consulting lawyer Kriengsak. Together, they sought the intervention of the Crime Suppression Division to address the financial and emotional turmoil inflicted by these influential figures, reported KhaoSod.

Kriengsak emphasised the injustice faced by Ratchada, highlighting her lack of obligation to pre-finance any part of the project.

“She was misled into advancing 6.5 million baht, only to reclaim 3 million. The remaining amount was promised through future project budgets, yet remained unpaid.”