Thai medical council lawsuit threatens free medicine scheme

The ongoing legal tussle between the Medical Council of Thailand and the National Health Security Office (NHSO) over the provision of free medicine under the universal healthcare scheme is causing alarm among civil society groups.

The Thailand Consumer Council (TCC) is urging the Medical Council to reconsider its lawsuit, which challenges the NHSO’s policy of distributing free medication for 16 common ailments through pharmacies.

Saree Aongsomwang, the Secretary General of the TCC, voiced her concerns, highlighting the potential repercussions for patients if the lawsuit proceeds. The Supreme Administrative Court’s decision to entertain the complaint has added tension to the already strained relations between the Medical Council and the Pharmacy Council of Thailand.

The NHSO’s policy, initiated in 2022, aims to alleviate hospital congestion by allowing patients to obtain medicine for minor symptoms at local pharmacies. These symptoms include headaches, dizziness, joint pain, fever, cough, sore throat, stomachache, constipation, diarrhoea, skin wounds, and irritation.

Proponents argue that the policy has been life-saving and has significantly reduced hospital visits.

Saree noted that the legal action has confused consumers who now fear the service will be terminated. She emphasised the importance of the policy in reducing the workload of medical staff and providing patients with more healthcare options. Her plea is for the Medical Council to withdraw its legal action and seek a resolution that prioritises patient welfare.

Doctor Attaporn Limpanyalert, the NHSO Deputy Secretary-General, reassured the public that universal healthcare cardholders would continue to benefit from the policy while awaiting the court’s verdict. This assurance is vital as the service has reportedly aided over 1.79 million individuals since October 2022, with a 90% recovery rate from treated symptoms and no reported severe cases or fatalities.

The Pharmacy Council of Thailand has defended the safety of prescriptions filled by pharmacists, stating that all medications dispensed are handled with utmost care.

The Council pointed out that the Medical Council’s objection appears to be solely against the NHSO’s initiative, not against the general sale of medications at pharmacies. This raises questions about the true motivations behind the lawsuit, reported Bangkok Post.