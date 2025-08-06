Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

At 8.40am on August 6 at the Government House, Phumtham Wechayachai, who is serving as acting prime minister and is the deputy prime minister and interior minister, addressed the Cabinet meeting held on August 5. The meeting resulted in directives for relevant agencies to explore civil and criminal lawsuits against Cambodia due to serious criminal activities.

He clarified that this is separate from a case at the International Court of Justice. Instead, the National Security Council, the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs, and the Council of State will investigate potential legal avenues to claim damages from Cambodia.

When questioned about the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in Malaysia and the possible outcomes based on reports from officials, Phumtham stated that the conclusions are unknown as discussions are still ongoing.

He added that it remains uncertain whether a resolution will be reached by tomorrow, August 7, indicating that further discussions may be necessary, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on July 27, Cambodian military forces launched BM-21 multiple rocket attacks on Prasat Ta Muen Thom, inflicting serious damage on the historic site. The assault has drawn widespread condemnation for its perceived disregard for cultural heritage.

The Army Military Force – Reserve Facebook page posted images and updates, emphasising the seriousness of the attack. According to the reports, heavy artillery was fired not only at Prasat Ta Muen Thom but also at nearby areas, including Prasat Ta Muen and Chong An Ma zones recently secured by Thai forces.

The incident has triggered a wave of outrage across Thailand, with many citizens voicing anger and disappointment on social media. Public reaction has been fierce, with numerous users accusing Cambodia of caring more about territorial claims than the preservation of the ancient site, suggesting the attack undermines Cambodia’s credibility in claiming stewardship of the temple.