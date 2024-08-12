Self-harming woman hospitalised after rent dispute in Phuket

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

A 35 year old woman has been hospitalised after being found with self-inflicted knife wounds at a small guest accommodation in Patong, Phuket.

Police responded to the incident at a hotel on Phra Mettha Road at 6.56am yesterday, August 11. Upon arrival, officers and rescue workers discovered the woman on a bed with stab wounds to her abdomen and a cut on her throat. Blood was visible throughout the scene, and a blood-stained knife was located nearby.

The building administrator, who witnessed the event, stated that the altercation began when she approached the woman and her boyfriend to discuss overdue rent payments. The boyfriend claimed to have given the money to the woman, but she had not yet paid the rent.

The argument escalated, leading to the woman reportedly using a knife to stab herself in the abdomen and cut her throat, according to the building administrator.

First responders from the Patong Kusoldharm Foundation provided immediate first aid and transported the woman to Patong Hospital for further medical care. She remains under hospital care as police continue their investigation into the incident, reported Phuket News.

In related news last week, a 20 year old Russian tourist tragically fell to his death from a seventh-floor condominium in Phuket. Police are investigating the incident and have contacted the Russian embassy to inform the family and repatriate the body for religious rites.

Officers from Chalong Police Station in Phuket received a report about a male tourist who had fallen from a height. The incident occurred at a seven-storey condominium in Chalong, Mueang District. Officers, along with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and volunteers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation, arrived at the scene promptly.

For those in need of emotional support and counselling, the Samaritans of Thailand can be reached at their hotline at 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).