Self-harming woman hospitalised after rent dispute in Phuket

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 10:22, 12 August 2024| Updated: 10:22, 12 August 2024
68 1 minute read
Self-harming woman hospitalised after rent dispute in Phuket
Picture courtesy of Patong Police

A 35 year old woman has been hospitalised after being found with self-inflicted knife wounds at a small guest accommodation in Patong, Phuket.

Police responded to the incident at a hotel on Phra Mettha Road at 6.56am yesterday, August 11. Upon arrival, officers and rescue workers discovered the woman on a bed with stab wounds to her abdomen and a cut on her throat. Blood was visible throughout the scene, and a blood-stained knife was located nearby.

The building administrator, who witnessed the event, stated that the altercation began when she approached the woman and her boyfriend to discuss overdue rent payments. The boyfriend claimed to have given the money to the woman, but she had not yet paid the rent.

The argument escalated, leading to the woman reportedly using a knife to stab herself in the abdomen and cut her throat, according to the building administrator.

Related news

First responders from the Patong Kusoldharm Foundation provided immediate first aid and transported the woman to Patong Hospital for further medical care. She remains under hospital care as police continue their investigation into the incident, reported Phuket News.

In related news last week, a 20 year old Russian tourist tragically fell to his death from a seventh-floor condominium in Phuket. Police are investigating the incident and have contacted the Russian embassy to inform the family and repatriate the body for religious rites.

Officers from Chalong Police Station in Phuket received a report about a male tourist who had fallen from a height. The incident occurred at a seven-storey condominium in Chalong, Mueang District. Officers, along with forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital and volunteers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation, arrived at the scene promptly.

For those in need of emotional support and counselling, the Samaritans of Thailand can be reached at their hotline at 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thailand&#8217;s cross-border trade hits 912 billion baht, up 3.6%

Thailand’s cross-border trade hits 912 billion baht, up 3.6%

Published: 09:17, 12 August 2024
Teenagers attack student in Buriram, victim fears retribution

Teenagers attack student in Buriram, victim fears retribution

Published: 13:16, 11 August 2024
Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Pattaya

Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Pattaya

Published: 13:09, 11 August 2024
Woman arrested for tricking man into marriage, stealing 5 million baht

Woman arrested for tricking man into marriage, stealing 5 million baht

Published: 11:52, 11 August 2024