Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

A renowned Thai transgender YouTuber accused officers at a Chinese airport of being sexist during her family trip to China.

The YouTuber, Nisamanee “Nut” Lertvorapong, shared her unpleasant experience on her Instagram account, @nisamanee_nutt. She posted a video with a caption that read…

“No one should be treated differently, no matter what their gender is. I came here (China) with seven family members. No one got into trouble except me. I was stopped because I’m a katoey (transwoman). It’s not reasonable!

What made me most angry was that they (airport officials) did not believe that a transwoman could have money! Don’t look down on Thai katoey! We are very hardworking.”

In the video, Nut explained that Chinese airport officials laughed at her after seeing her passport, which described her as “Mr,” despite her fully female appearance. She said she was used to such reactions and did not mind the laughter.

However, the situation escalated when the officers began speaking to her in Chinese, a language she does not understand. Nut asked them to speak in English, but they did not respond and instead directed her to wait in a separate room.

According to Nut, she was left in the room without any explanation. Officers allegedly took turns looking at her passport and laughing. When she asked what would happen next, a female officer led her to another room, only for her to be left waiting again.

Loading…

Later, the officers asked about her career. Nut explained that she is a YouTuber with over two million followers and also runs her businesses. Rather than being released, she said the officials continued to laugh and converse among themselves in Chinese.

They then asked how much money she brought to China. Nut said she had 10,000 yuan in cash (approximately 45,000 baht). The officers allegedly responded by asking, “Is that your boyfriend’s money?”

Nut said she was offended and explained that she owned businesses and supported herself. The officers continued questioning whether her boyfriend paid for the entire trip, which Nut denied, stating her family was financially capable of covering the travel expenses.

Nut said she repeatedly asked about the next step until one of the officers eventually stamped her passport and allowed her to pass through immigration.

Despite the ordeal, Nut stated that she enjoys travelling in China and finds most Chinese people to be friendly, except for the immigration officers.

Several people from the LGBTQIA+ community commented on her post, sharing similar experiences of discrimination in China. A Thai gay festival promoter revealed he was forced to provide his phone password and was eventually deported during his work trip.

Another Thai woman studying in China said that many Chinese people, especially government officials and older people, remain unaccepting of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Others added that similar incidents occurred in different countries as well.

Some commenters advised transgender women to avoid travelling to China, while others urged Nut and fellow travellers to respect the country’s culture and legal processes.