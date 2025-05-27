Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

Chinese immigration officials laugh, mock, and question transwoman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
311 2 minutes read
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport
Photo via Facebook/ สะบัดแปรง

A renowned Thai transgender YouTuber accused officers at a Chinese airport of being sexist during her family trip to China.

The YouTuber, Nisamanee “Nut” Lertvorapong, shared her unpleasant experience on her Instagram account, @nisamanee_nutt. She posted a video with a caption that read…

“No one should be treated differently, no matter what their gender is. I came here (China) with seven family members. No one got into trouble except me. I was stopped because I’m a katoey (transwoman). It’s not reasonable!

What made me most angry was that they (airport officials) did not believe that a transwoman could have money! Don’t look down on Thai katoey! We are very hardworking.”

Related Articles

In the video, Nut explained that Chinese airport officials laughed at her after seeing her passport, which described her as “Mr,” despite her fully female appearance. She said she was used to such reactions and did not mind the laughter.

Thai transgender YouTuber Nut Nisamanee sexist by Chinese airport officials
Photo via Instagram/ @nisamanee_nutt

However, the situation escalated when the officers began speaking to her in Chinese, a language she does not understand. Nut asked them to speak in English, but they did not respond and instead directed her to wait in a separate room.

According to Nut, she was left in the room without any explanation. Officers allegedly took turns looking at her passport and laughing. When she asked what would happen next, a female officer led her to another room, only for her to be left waiting again.

Later, the officers asked about her career. Nut explained that she is a YouTuber with over two million followers and also runs her businesses. Rather than being released, she said the officials continued to laugh and converse among themselves in Chinese.

Chinese airport officers insult Thai YouTuber
Nut and her boyfriend. | Photo via Instagram/ @nisamanee_nutt

They then asked how much money she brought to China. Nut said she had 10,000 yuan in cash (approximately 45,000 baht). The officers allegedly responded by asking, “Is that your boyfriend’s money?”

Nut said she was offended and explained that she owned businesses and supported herself. The officers continued questioning whether her boyfriend paid for the entire trip, which Nut denied, stating her family was financially capable of covering the travel expenses.

Thai YouTuber sexist China
Photo via Facebook/ สะบัดแปรง

Nut said she repeatedly asked about the next step until one of the officers eventually stamped her passport and allowed her to pass through immigration.

Despite the ordeal, Nut stated that she enjoys travelling in China and finds most Chinese people to be friendly, except for the immigration officers.

Thai transgender Youtuber insulted in China airport
Nut and her family in Guangzhou, China. | Photo via Facebook/ สะบัดแปรง

Several people from the LGBTQIA+ community commented on her post, sharing similar experiences of discrimination in China. A Thai gay festival promoter revealed he was forced to provide his phone password and was eventually deported during his work trip.

Another Thai woman studying in China said that many Chinese people, especially government officials and older people, remain unaccepting of LGBTQIA+ individuals. Others added that similar incidents occurred in different countries as well.

Some commenters advised transgender women to avoid travelling to China, while others urged Nut and fellow travellers to respect the country’s culture and legal processes.

Latest Thailand News
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

10 minutes ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

23 minutes ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

34 minutes ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

52 minutes ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

58 minutes ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

1 hour ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

1 hour ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

2 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

3 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

3 hours ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

4 hours ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

4 hours ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

4 hours ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

5 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

5 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

5 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

5 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

5 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

5 hours ago
China NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
311 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

4 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

5 hours ago
How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

How Thailand’s healthcare system compares to the U.S. and Europe for expats

8 hours ago
Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

Coyote dancers arrested for convenience store theft in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x