TAT plans big new year celebrations, Crackdown on street Racing | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.108

In today’s episode Jay and Tim talk about the TAT plan to celebrate New Years with big name celebrities. Thai police crackdown on motorbike street racing and former MP Thanathorn awaiting judgement.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on