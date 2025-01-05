Foreigner dies in Phuket motorbike crash after losing control

Picture courtesy of Kathu Police

A tragic accident occurred in Phuket yesterday morning, December 4, resulting in the death of a foreign man who lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a guardrail in Kathu. The incident took place on Wichit Songkhram Road, with local police responding to the scene around 7.30am.

Upon arrival, Kathu Police and rescue workers found a severely damaged Honda ADV motorbike by the roadside. The man’s body was discovered several metres away, indicating the severity of the impact.

He was wearing a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, blue shorts, and white sneakers, with a light green Reebok bracelet on his right wrist.

Police reported that the man succumbed to fatal head injuries sustained in the crash. His body has since been transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

CCTV footage provided crucial insight into the moments leading up to the collision. It revealed that the man failed to navigate the curve and collided with the guardrail at considerable speed, reported The Phuket News.

Notably, the footage confirmed there were no other vehicles in the vicinity at the time of the accident.

In related news, a tragic accident occurred on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket, when a 26 year old motorcyclist lost control of his high-speed big bike, crashing into a palm tree on the central reservation. The collision resulted in the rider’s immediate death.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.05pm on December 24, prompting Napadol Somnuek, an officer from Thalang Police Station, to inform Nikorn Chuthong, the station’s superintendent. Emergency services from the local administrative organisation and Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation were dispatched to the scene for investigation.

Upon arrival, the responders discovered a black and red Kawasaki big bike, registration number 1กฬ 9345 Phuket, severely damaged and overturned on the central reservation. Nearby lay the body of the 26 year old rider, Panaprai, who had succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.