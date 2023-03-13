Police rescue Thai woman held captive by Korean boyfriend

PHOTO: A Thai woman was rescued from her abusive Korean boyfriend holding her captive. (via Pattaya News)

A harrowing tale is emerging of a Thai woman held captive by an abusive Korean boyfriend in Pattaya. The woman has now been rescued by police and rescue teams after the man allegedly attacked and detained her.

The incident was reported to Banglamung Police at around 5pm yesterday at a condo in Naklua. Police raced to the scene to investigate. They arrived, at where the woman was being held, with rescue teams and the local press. The woman was there with her Korean boyfriend, named as Seung Hak Cheon. The Korean barricaded himself in the room with her, refusing to let police or rescue workers in.

Police were unsure of the severity of the situation and planned for the worst. Before taking further action, they set up a rescue air bed below the window of the apartment. They feared that the angry, abusive boyfriend might throw the Thai woman out of the window in the heat of the moment.

Only then did the police contact the owner of the room to obtain permission to break down the door. The Thai woman was found inside. She was injured, though the details of her injuries were not released. Police also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room.

The Thai woman was rescued and she was escorted along with her Korean boyfriend to the Banglamung Police Station where further reports were processed. The Korean boyfriend refused to answer any questions at the time. The police are planning to press multiple charges against Cheon.

The woman owes her rescue to a suspicious friend. The friend had been unable to contact her friend for four days and had contacted the police concerned about her well-being. Yesterday, the Thai woman finally responded to her friend in a message on the LINE app.

In that message, she sent out a cry for help, claiming she was being held against her will by her Korean boyfriend. She said he had attacked and beaten her and was threatening to do it again. She begged for help from her friend who went to the police.