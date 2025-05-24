Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam
A slick car fraud ring has been smashed by Chon Buri highway police after a victim’s BMW was illegally cloned and used to rack up fines, prompting a high-stakes investigation and arrests.

On Wednesday, May 21, officers led by Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), swooped on suspects involved in a sophisticated car forgery and fraud scheme.

The drama began back in March when a victim reported to Chokchai Police Station that their BMW X3 had been duplicated with forged plates.

“The fake vehicle was used to commit traffic violations, causing the owner numerous wrongful fines,” said a police source.

Highway police tracked the cloned car to Highway No. 7 near Ban Chang, Rayong. When stopped, the driver, 33 year old Krisana Khankasikam, failed to produce legal documents. A chassis check confirmed the car belonged to the victim.

Krisana confessed he had bought the vehicle online, complete with fake plates and tax stickers, for 127,000 baht from an underground Facebook marketplace called “Second-Hand Repossessed Cars.” No official transfer or contract was ever made.

In a related bust, 35 year old Wilaiporn Inprang was arrested at kilometre 50 on the same highway under a fraud warrant from Samut Prakan Provincial Court. Linked to a car rental business in Lat Krabang, Wilaiporn allegedly swindled victims by taking deposits on rental vehicles, then repossessing them without refunds.

“She is also accused of using others’ identities to secure car loans and selling or pawning those cars without transferring ownership or paying installments,” explained a CIB official. Victims reported their losses via the bureau’s Facebook page.

Both suspects, along with the seized white BMW X3 bearing the forged licence JW 9789, Bangkok, were handed over to local police for further legal action, reported The Pattaya News.

Police continue to investigate the full extent of this organised crime network, promising to protect victims and crack down on vehicle fraud.

“This case sends a strong message to fraudsters exploiting vehicle markets,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Bhuridej. “We will pursue offenders relentlessly.”

