Popular Thai comedian Kom Chauncheun dies of Covid-19
Covid-19 claimed the life of Kom Chauncheun, a popular Thai comedian, who died this morning after an 18-day hospital stay. The comedian tested positive for the Coronavirus 18 days ago and checked into the hospital immediately after. He had been treated at a private hospital but transferred to Ramathibodhi Hospital, a government-run facility as his condition worsened. On Thursday Kom had organ failures and was moved to critical condition status. Medication was ineffective as he risked cardiac arrest last night. Early this morning, his daughter made the announcement that he had died.
The comedian, who had appeared in Thai films Narok in 2005, The Microchip in 2011, and E Riam Sing last year, was 63 years old. After learning that fellow comedian Ball Chuenyim had contracted Covid-19, Kom, who had recently worked with Ball, went to Serirak Hospital along with 10 family members. After being tested on April 11, the results were received the next day, indicating that while his family were not infected, Kom had indeed contracted Covid-19.
His family when into a 14-day quarantine and Kom checked into the hospital. His daughter Napatcharin “Ice” Preedakul has been updating Kom’s Facebook page regularly throughout the ordeal, keeping fans updated on the comedian’s condition. News channels also followed his condition on TV. Fans poured in support for the ailing comedian.
Kom, whose real name is Akom Preedakul, passed away from Covid-19 around 7:30 am. His family took his body to the Bang Khen district of Bangkok. Kom’s funeral service began at 3 pm at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan temple.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Concerns are being raised over Thailand’s PM being handed sweeping Covid powers which could promote an increase in authoritarianism. Those critics say he could assert even more control under the guise of handling the pandemic. The newly appointed powers were published in the official Royal Gazette, which detailed 31 laws now being under direct control of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The wording below, has sent opposition parties into a frenzy:
…..“temporarily in order to suppress the [virus] situation and protect the people.”
Immigration, health and procurement, areas of cybersecurity and defense are all areas of control that were handed over to PM Prayut. The range of powers have not been given an expiration date, which is worrisome to those who fear history will repeat itself in terms of former generals staying largely in charge of the country. Thailand has seen 13 coups since 1932. Paul Chambers, an academic at the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, Thailnd, says the move is a classic example of enabling dictatorship.
“Thailand has become the classic example of leaders with autocratic preferences using Covid-19 to rationalise a descent into dictatorship. What we are seeing today could be Prayut’s enhanced Covid coup.”
Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher with the Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division also chimed in the criticisms. He warned that Prayut’s control of cybersecurity could be used to “shut down critical opinions from the media and public about the government’s response to the crisis.”
“Old habits die hard. Prayuth has seized power from cabinet ministers to establish one-man-rule using Covid-19 outbreak as a pretext. It is a silent coup.”
Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Thai Liberal Party, also posed questions over the move.
“Prayuth has one brain and two hands … how can he manage the whole country himself?”
Prayut, who previously was an army chief, seized power from an elected government in 2014 and rebranded himself as a civilian leader. In 2019, he won an election under a constitution that was drafted by the army to limit the electoral powers of his opposition and has had his legislative agenda, waved by a Senate that he appointed, through parliament.
Today, Thailand reports 1,583 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand. This third round of the pandemic has been the worst yet for Thailand, with the public questioning the government’s leadership as the cases have risen recently, on average, to 2,000 cases a day and 84 dead.
Vaccination administration has also been criticised as sluggish, with just 240,000 people out of a population of almost 70 million receiving a second dose, while the virus’ resurfacing has caused doubt around reopening the key tourist industry over the next few months.
SOURCE: VOA News
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Thailand’s Criminal Court is rejecting the Ratsadon protesters’ bail again, referring to the same reasons made in previous rejections by the court. Earlier yesterday, supporters of the jailed protesters gathered outside the court, handing a letter demanding the release of the 7 prisoners.
Panupong Jadnok, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, Chaiamorn Wibulkaew, Arnon Nampa, Chukiat Saengwong and Parinya Cheewinkulpahtom have been jailed for over 50 days. Parit has even staged a hunger strike in protest to the court’s decision to reject his bail 9 times. Now, his health is reported to be deteriorating after hunger striking for 45 days, however the Corrections Department has denied reports of Parit excreting blood and flesh, saying he was physically well.
Police also accused Chukiat of placing a paper with offensive words on a portrait of Thailand’s King in front of the Supreme Court in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district. They say he was caught on CCTV, which then showed protesters allegedly setting fire to the portrait. When police asked them to stop, they allegedly threw bottles, and other projectiles. An MP previously applied for Chukiat’s release on bail by using his position, valued at 1.1 million baht, as security, but was denied. The court’s reasoning was that he may have done the same thing again, if he is released.
The protesters have mostly been charged with lèse majesté, inciting unrest, and breaking the Emergency Decree while taking part in protests. Brad Adams, the Human Rights Watch Asia director, condemned Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law, saying the activists could be in detention for years until their trials are concluded. The HRW noted that Thai authorities have been “abusing” the draconian lèse majesté law by using it to “aggressively clamp down on speech they don’t like.
“Holding people in pretrial detention for peaceful expression portends a return to the dark days when people simply charged with this crime end up spending years in jail while their trials drag on interminably.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
Tension continues to build over Thailand’s proposed draft law that broadly defines and strictly regulates NGOs that government officials tout as bringing transparency, but critics say stifle activism and freedom. The Draft Act on the Operations of Not-For-Profit Organisations would broadly define what constitutes an NGO and require many activism organisations and groups that may speak out in opposition to the Thai government to register as an NGO and adhere to the rules of the new law. Groups would register with the Interior Minister and declare funding sources, as well as open themselves to financial audit.
A government spokesperson explained that this law brings transparency and accountability, pointing out that only 87 of the many NGOs operating in Thailand are even registered so most have no oversight. But human rights groups like Amnesty International criticise the law as giving the government overreaching power to restrict activities and funding and investigate groups and members with little oversight and harsh punishments like heavy fines and even jail sentences.
Activists call this pending law a blow against free speech for any group that is critical of the government by defining them as NGOs and pushing arbitrary rules that make roadblocks for their opposition. With pro-democracy protests growing and critics of the current government that took power in a 2014 military coup, a law like this could be abused to stifle growing anti-government sentiment.
By wording the NGO law vaguely, the government leaves the door open to broad enforcement. Sections require compliance to conditions that are not defined in the document at all, leaving room for open interpretation. Violators can be charged up to 100,000 baht and jailed for up to 5 years.
The law was proposed February 23 and was opened to public debate from March 12 until the end of the month before being moved to legislators for eventual approval. Some argue this timeframe was far too short to rush through such a powerful bill.
SOURCE: DW
