Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Concerns are being raised over Thailand’s PM being handed sweeping Covid powers which could promote an increase in authoritarianism. Those critics say he could assert even more control under the guise of handling the pandemic. The newly appointed powers were published in the official Royal Gazette, which detailed 31 laws now being under direct control of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The wording below, has sent opposition parties into a frenzy:
…..“temporarily in order to suppress the [virus] situation and protect the people.”
Immigration, health and procurement, areas of cybersecurity and defense are all areas of control that were handed over to PM Prayut. The range of powers have not been given an expiration date, which is worrisome to those who fear history will repeat itself in terms of former generals staying largely in charge of the country. Thailand has seen 13 coups since 1932. Paul Chambers, an academic at the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Phitsanulok, Thailnd, says the move is a classic example of enabling dictatorship.
“Thailand has become the classic example of leaders with autocratic preferences using Covid-19 to rationalise a descent into dictatorship. What we are seeing today could be Prayut’s enhanced Covid coup.”
Sunai Phasuk, a senior researcher with the Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division also chimed in the criticisms. He warned that Prayut’s control of cybersecurity could be used to “shut down critical opinions from the media and public about the government’s response to the crisis.”
“Old habits die hard. Prayuth has seized power from cabinet ministers to establish one-man-rule using Covid-19 outbreak as a pretext. It is a silent coup.”
Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of Thai Liberal Party, also posed questions over the move.
“Prayuth has one brain and two hands … how can he manage the whole country himself?”
Prayut, who previously was an army chief, seized power from an elected government in 2014 and rebranded himself as a civilian leader. In 2019, he won an election under a constitution that was drafted by the army to limit the electoral powers of his opposition and has had his legislative agenda, waved by a Senate that he appointed, through parliament.
Today, Thailand reports 1,583 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand. This third round of the pandemic has been the worst yet for Thailand, with the public questioning the government’s leadership as the cases have risen recently, on average, to 2,000 cases a day and 84 dead.
Vaccination administration has also been criticised as sluggish, with just 240,000 people out of a population of almost 70 million receiving a second dose, while the virus’ resurfacing has caused doubt around reopening the key tourist industry over the next few months.
SOURCE: VOA News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Bangkok
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
With Bangkok as the epicentre of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, infecting over 10,000 people in the capital since April 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they now aim to vaccinate 70% of Bangkok residents by the end of the year.
Since Thailand started its national Covid-19 vaccination plan in late-February, just 1.4 million doses have been inoculated. Priority was initially given to Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations said to be of “economic significance” in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.
In Bangkok, health officials have focused on vaccinated frontline healthcare workers and other people at high risk rather than the general population like Phuket and Koh Samui.
Bangkok has a population of around 10 million people. The administration says those 18 and older will be included in the vaccination plan. Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered between June and December. People need be injected with 2 doses for the vaccine to be effective. Aswin says that starting in June, they plan to administer 40,000 to 50,000 doses a day.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that foreigners will be included in the national vaccination plan, but details for expats have not been released yet.
Those in Bangkok seeking a Covid-19 vaccine can register by messaging the @MorPhrom Line account. The vaccines will be administered at public hospitals in Bangkok as well as some department stores, according to Nation Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
As India has recently requested foreign aid to help with its severe Covid-19 situation, a US Air Force aircraft has landed in the South Asian country, answering that call with Covid-19 relief supplies. The aircraft departed from California and, according to a statement by the US Department of Defense, was packed with cargo pallets containing more than 400 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N-95 medical masks, and 1 million Covid-19 rapid test kits.
As India deals with 379,257 new daily infections, and over 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, it has taken the second seat next to the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak began. Just in the last 24 hours, the nation reported 3,645 deaths, bringing the total to 204,832. And, experts say those numbers that are being reported are lower than the actual numbers.
Multiple countries, including Germany, France, the EU, the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, have pledged to help India, with the US also sending vaccines, despite India being one of the world’s biggest vaccine producers. Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, making it the first aid to arrive in India from abroad. Although the UK is sending medical supplies to India, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could not give away its vaccine doses at this time.
Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health Organization, has also noted that the Covid variant, found in India, is more transmissible. Yet the government is continually being criticised for its slow rollout of Covid vaccines.
“It seems that this variant has the potential to attach to human cells more easily. Obviously that would lead to more people being infected and more hospitalisations.”
The recent surge in infections has been largely blamed on public complacency with officials joining in the mindset. The government allowed hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers to participate in the country’s religious event, even noting how large the gatherings were. Political rallies during state elections were also still held, with mask wearing seemingly off the table.
The Indian government said it will open up its vaccination drive to all adults on May 1.
SOURCE: VOA News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.
Nationwide restrictions
Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.
Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.
Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.
“Dark red” zones
Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.
- Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.
- Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.
“Red” zones
- 45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.
- Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.
“Orange” zones
- 26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”
- Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Concerns raised over Thai PM’s new Covid powers
Criminal Court rejects Ratsadon protesters’ bail again
Draft law on NGOs still cause for concern for activism groups
What will be the top spot on MONOPOLY: Phuket Edition?
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Police in Phuket seize 100,000 methamphetamine pills, women arrested on drug charges
Rapidly-spreading UK variant proving more deadly in Thailand
Phuket extends Covid entry restrictions to May 12
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
We’re looking for a Video Editor/Production Assistant in Phuket
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from foreign men he met through online dating
Covid UPDATE: Sunday 2,438 new infections announced, provincial totals
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
Health Minister says he’s going nowhere as opposition calls for his resignation
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
‘One Night In Bangkok’, an unlikely hit about a bygone era in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Nuns arrested for allegedly scamming hundreds out of a total of 10 million baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All foreigners eligible for Covid-19 vaccine under Thailand’s vaccination plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai sweet shop gets mixed reviews over Buddhist amulet candies
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
India’s appeal to foreign aid has been granted with multiple nations sending help
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry to investigate death of woman following Sinovac jab
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis