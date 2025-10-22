Thai construction giant denies links to call centre scam after MPs’ claims

One of Thailand’s leading construction companies, Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Public Company Limited (STECON), filed a complaint against two Members of Parliament (MPs) from the People’s Party, claiming both accused the company of involvement in a call centre scam network.

The United States and United Kingdom recently accused the Prince Holding Group, owned by 32 year old Chinese-born Chen Zhi, of operating a call centre scam in Southeast Asia. The company now faces financial sanctions and asset seizures worth hundreds of billions of baht.

Chen Zhi is reported to hold American and Cambodian citizenship. He also has a company registered in Cambodia and is suspected of being involved in a Thai real estate company called Prince International.

Following information released by the US and UK, People’s Party MP Suphanat Minchaiynunt took to Facebook to accuse Prince International of laundering money for the call centre scam gang led by Chen Zhi.

Suphanat also questioned why STECON allowed Prince International to rent space in its building on Sukhumvit 21 Road in Bangkok. He asked whether this was merely a coincidence or if STECON was also involved in criminal activity.

Another People’s Party MP, Rukchanok Srinork, reposted Suphanat’s message and called on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to investigate the matter. It was reported that Anutin’s father founded the company, and he had previously served as a senior executive there.

In response to the accusations, STECON issued a statement on October 20. The company said the claims had caused widespread misunderstanding and damage to its reputation.

STECON clarified that it, along with its affiliate HTR Company Limited, which manages the building, has no direct or indirect connection with Prince International or any illegal organisation.

The company also confirmed it had filed a police complaint against both MPs at Thonglor Police Station for spreading false or defamatory claims. STECON said it is fully cooperating with relevant departments to verify the facts and restore public confidence in its integrity.

Suphanat visited the police station on October 21 to acknowledge the complaint. He told the media he had no intention of defaming the company, saying he only shared information about a suspicious company located in the STECON building.

He insisted that his post did not claim STECON was involved in any scam, although he acknowledged that members of the public might draw their own conclusions.