Train wreck! Biker’s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier

A Thai motorcyclist ignored a railway barrier and recklessly rode through it, causing the barrier to strike his wife on the head and knock her to the ground in Bangkok.

A Facebook user, Peet Love, shared footage of the incident on Tuesday, April 22, with a caption that read, “The incident occurred this morning. The train was coming, and you should stop. I feel sorry for the woman. I’m not sure whether she has received treatment yet.”

In the video, the railway barrier can be seen slowly lowering. One motorcyclist stopped to let the train pass, but another did not. He leaned forward while riding past the barrier to avoid being hit, but his wife, who was seated behind him, did not do the same.

The barrier struck her in the head, causing her to fall onto the railway track. She appeared dazed and slowly stood up, struggling to keep her balance due to the head injury.

Her husband parked the motorcycle, not to assist her, but to collect belongings that fell onto the road. Fortunately, the train had not yet arrived when the woman fell.

Speaking to the news programme Hone Krasae, the woman said she attempted to continue her journey to work, but the injury was more severe than she thought. She was later rushed to a hospital, where she received nine stitches to a wound on her chin.

Doctors also discovered internal bleeding, though her condition was not considered serious. She was advised to stay in a hospital overnight. The woman said she would no longer travel to work with her husband and would instead take public transport.

Channel 7 reported that the man’s actions may be subject to legal punishment under Section 62 of the Land Transport Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

He may also be required to pay compensation to the government if the barrier or other public property was damaged in the incident.