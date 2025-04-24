Train wreck! Biker’s reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier

Train wreck! Biker's reckless dash leaves wife floored by railway barrier
Photo via Facebook/ Peet Love

A Thai motorcyclist ignored a railway barrier and recklessly rode through it, causing the barrier to strike his wife on the head and knock her to the ground in Bangkok.

A Facebook user, Peet Love, shared footage of the incident on Tuesday, April 22, with a caption that read, “The incident occurred this morning. The train was coming, and you should stop. I feel sorry for the woman. I’m not sure whether she has received treatment yet.”

In the video, the railway barrier can be seen slowly lowering. One motorcyclist stopped to let the train pass, but another did not. He leaned forward while riding past the barrier to avoid being hit, but his wife, who was seated behind him, did not do the same.

The barrier struck her in the head, causing her to fall onto the railway track. She appeared dazed and slowly stood up, struggling to keep her balance due to the head injury.

Her husband parked the motorcycle, not to assist her, but to collect belongings that fell onto the road. Fortunately, the train had not yet arrived when the woman fell.

Man ignore railway barrier injuring his wife
Photo via Facebook/ Peet Love

Speaking to the news programme Hone Krasae, the woman said she attempted to continue her journey to work, but the injury was more severe than she thought. She was later rushed to a hospital, where she received nine stitches to a wound on her chin.

Wife injured after husband ignored railway barrier
Photo via Facebook/ Peet Love

Doctors also discovered internal bleeding, though her condition was not considered serious. She was advised to stay in a hospital overnight. The woman said she would no longer travel to work with her husband and would instead take public transport.

Thai woman recieves nine stiches after being hit by railway barrier
Photo via Facebook/ Peet Love

Channel 7 reported that the man’s actions may be subject to legal punishment under Section 62 of the Land Transport Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

He may also be required to pay compensation to the government if the barrier or other public property was damaged in the incident.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

