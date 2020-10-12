UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok | The Thaiger

Thailand
UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok
A broken crossing signal led to the fatal collision yesterday, where a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44. Officials from the department as well as the State Railway of Thailand governor visited the site after the accident and say the broken crossing signal “contributed to the fatal incident”.
The bus was carrying dozens of factory workers to a Buddhist merit-making ceremony when it crossed the railway track and was struck, at speed, by the freight train. The bus appears to be meandering across the crossing, oblivious to the approaching locomotive when the train smashes into the front of the bus, swinging it around and dragging it along the track, stripping off the roof of the bus, until it fell onto its side.
The crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, also had no boom gate to block traffic from crossing, another factor in the cause of the incident, according to the department. Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut.
In an earlier report, the provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond said the crossing has an alarm, but there was no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming. Whether or not the alarm or warning for the approaching train was working, has not yet been clarified.
“The province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility. Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again.”
Video of the horrific incident will be part of today’s Thailand News Today (uploaded at 5pm Thai time).
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Weather
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 days of torrential rain
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging emergency services and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, to urgently attend to the suffering of the region’s flood victims. Flooding has cut electricity and water supplies to several areas around the district.
8,000+ houses have been flooded after the overflowing Lam Takong River inundated nearby farming and residential communities. The flooding follows days of heavy rain, especially in the Khao Yai mountainous area, in the province’s south west.
Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Vichien Chanthanothai has attended the region’s worst hit areas today to distribute relief supplies, lunch boxes and survival kits to flood victims. Most have stayed in their flooded homes with family and to protect their property.
“It will take another day for flood waters to recede and the situation will gradually return to normal.”
But Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department reports that the recent rains in Pak Chong have been an enormous help to the Lam Phra Ploeng and Khun Dan Prakanchon dams, which were almost empty earlier this year.
• Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir is now 93% full, with 145 million cubic metres of water
• Khun Dan Prakanchon reservoir is 96% full, with 216 million cubic metres of water
In Phetchaburi, south of Bangkok, more than 400 homes in the Nong Ya Plong district, north of the province, along with the Petkasem highway near the main Cha-am intersection, were flooded earlier today after 2 days of heavy rain in the province. Flood waters, in areas north west of Hua Hin, have now receded after train tracks through parts of Phetchaburi were inundated under 10 cm of floodwater earlier today.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
A bus has collided with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, killing 18 passengers and injuring 44. The incident happened just after 8am this morning. The chartered bus was carrying some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist ceremony and was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a freight train headed to Samut Prakhan, south of Bangkok, from the north east of the country.
Earlier it was reported in Thai PBS World that 20 people had died. The incident in Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, occurred as passengers were on their way to attending a Thod Kathin merit-making ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.
The chartered bus was carrying about 60 passengers, from Samut Prakan province to Wat Bang Pla Nak in Muang district.
13 patients have now been discharged from hospital.
Rescue workers say they found the bus overturned and laying on its side, with part of the roof ripped off. Metal and debris littered the scene as well as bodies, and belongings scattered. CCTV, shown to the media by a government official, shows the bus creeping off the road onto the adjacent train tracks before the freight train slams into its side.
PHOTO: Bangpakong Rescue Foundation
Deadly bus incidents are common in Thailand as the country ranks in the top 10 of the world’s most dangerous roads with speeding, drink driving and corrupt law enforcement officials contributing to its dismal ranking. 75% of Thailand’s road deaths involve motorbikes.
Recently, news came of Thailand’s new police chief halting drink-driving checkpoints, citing transparency issues.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
Attackers of a hospital’s emergency ward in July have received prison sentences from the Samut Prakan Court. The 2 men attacked medical staffat the emergency ward at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district, south of Bangkok, on the night of July 19. The incidents were due to 2 rival gangs fighting with members showing up at the hospital after fellow members were injured.
22 year old Ratchapong Wassana was stabbed in the chest and seriously injured in the gang fight. He was rushed to Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital, just a few kilometres away from Muangsamut Hospital, where 2 rival gang members were hospitalised after the same fight. At 6pm, around 20 men arrived at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital, where they were told by doctors that Ratchapong had died.
One of those men charged at a female doctor who was performing CPR on another patient and hit her, believing that she was too slow to save Ratchapol’s life. Another man hit a hospital staff member and hurt him as well.
The group of men then went to Muangsamut Hospital, and forced their way into the emergency ward. They attacked the hospitalised gang member’s friends, destroying equipment and furniture, according to police reports. The Samut Prakarn Court sentenced the 2 men to 4 years and 6 months, and 4 years respectively to prison. However, since the men confessed to the charges, their sentences were reduced to 2 years and 3 months, and 2 years respectively.
As for the other gang members, their court case verdicts are still pending.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Covid-19 could lead to a crisis worse than the 1997 Asian financial crisis
UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok
5 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine, including a 2 year old girl
Thammasat students ask for 3 days off class to participate in protest
Woman arrested for scamming 500 Burmese workers, promising visa extensions
Man arrested for posing as air force pilot, conning woman out of 800,000 baht
4 Burmese men arrested after crossing Moei River to Thailand
Thai Airways seeks to conserve finances by offering unpaid leave, early retirement
Thailand’s land bridge plan still floating
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
Protest leader says activists “in it for the long haul”
The Pattaya to Hua Hin bridge. Government discusses 900 billion baht investment.
A round-up of the latest on Covid-19, the economy, and tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Covid-19 visitor entry around the region
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
60 day visa extensions, filed during amnesty, go into effect November 1
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Rock star Eddie Van Halen loses cancer battle – VIDEO
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Land bridge project, “Thai Bridge”, Chaing Mai black widow | October 12
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Opinion3 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medical chief in favour of re-opening borders, calls zero cases target unrealistic
- Thailand4 days ago
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travellers from Thailand positive for Covid-19 in new saliva test at Japan airport
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Condé Nast Traveller ranks Thailand in Top 20 Best Countries in the World
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreign Ministry to work with Tourism Authority to speed up entry paperwork for foreigners
D
October 12, 2020 at 3:07 pm
The Driver and Driver only was at fault.. Who crosses train tracks and Does NOT look if a train is coming.
Roger
October 12, 2020 at 3:13 pm
It’s hard to hear the train when you have music flat out you can’t concentrate