image
image
Thailand

UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

UPDATE: Broken railway crossing signal contributed to fatal bus-train collision east of Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: @pr8riew
A broken crossing signal led to the fatal collision yesterday, where a freight train smashed into a charter bus, killing 18 bus passengers and injuring another 44. Officials from the department as well as the State Railway of Thailand governor visited the site after the accident and say the broken crossing signal “contributed to the fatal incident”.

The bus was carrying dozens of factory workers to a Buddhist merit-making ceremony when it crossed the railway track and was struck, at speed, by the freight train. The bus appears to be meandering across the crossing, oblivious to the approaching locomotive when the train smashes into the front of the bus, swinging it around and dragging it along the track, stripping off the roof of the bus, until it fell onto its side.

The crossing by the Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station in the Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, also had no boom gate to block traffic from crossing, another factor in the cause of the incident, according to the department. Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob acknowledged that the State Railways of Thailand’s budget to install railroad crossing gates has been cut.

In an earlier report, the provincial governor Maitree Tritilanond said the crossing has an alarm, but there was no barrier to block traffic when a train is coming. Whether or not the alarm or warning for the approaching train was working, has not yet been clarified.

“The province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility. Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again.”

Video of the horrific incident will be part of today’s Thailand News Today (uploaded at 5pm Thai time).

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    D

    October 12, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    The Driver and Driver only was at fault.. Who crosses train tracks and Does NOT look if a train is coming.

    • Avatar

      Roger

      October 12, 2020 at 3:13 pm

      It’s hard to hear the train when you have music flat out you can’t concentrate

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 days of torrential rain

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 days of torrential rain | The Thaiger

The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging emergency services and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, in Thailand’s north east, to urgently attend to the suffering of the region’s flood victims. Flooding has cut electricity and water supplies to several areas around the district.

8,000+ houses have been flooded after the overflowing Lam Takong River inundated nearby farming and residential communities. The flooding follows days of heavy rain, especially in the Khao Yai mountainous area, in the province’s south west.

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Vichien Chanthanothai has attended the region’s worst hit areas today to distribute relief supplies, lunch boxes and survival kits to flood victims. Most have stayed in their flooded homes with family and to protect their property.

“It will take another day for flood waters to recede and the situation will gradually return to normal.”

But Thailand’s Royal Irrigation Department reports that the recent rains in Pak Chong have been an enormous help to the Lam Phra Ploeng and Khun Dan Prakanchon dams, which were almost empty earlier this year.

• Lam Phra Ploeng reservoir is now 93% full, with 145 million cubic metres of water

• Khun Dan Prakanchon reservoir is 96% full, with 216 million cubic metres of water

In Phetchaburi, south of Bangkok, more than 400 homes in the Nong Ya Plong district, north of the province, along with the Petkasem highway near the main Cha-am intersection, were flooded earlier today after 2 days of heavy rain in the province. Flood waters, in areas north west of Hua Hin, have now receded after train tracks through parts of Phetchaburi were inundated under 10 cm of floodwater earlier today.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao | The Thaiger

A bus has collided with a train next to Khlong Kwaeng Klan railway station, killing 18 passengers and injuring 44. The incident happened just after 8am this morning. The chartered bus was carrying some 60 factory workers to a Buddhist ceremony and was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a freight train headed to Samut Prakhan, south of Bangkok, from the north east of the country.

Earlier it was reported in Thai PBS World that 20 people had died. The incident in Chachoengsao province, about 50 kilometres east of Bangkok, occurred as passengers were on their way to attending a Thod Kathin merit-making ceremony to mark the end of Buddhist Lent.

The chartered bus was carrying about 60 passengers, from Samut Prakan province to Wat Bang Pla Nak in Muang district.

13 patients have now been discharged from hospital.

Governor Maitree noted that the crossing has an alarm but no barrier to block traffic when a train is approaching.
“The province will install speed bumps and barriers as well as cut down trees near the crossing to improve visibility. Let this case be a lesson, and we will make improvements at risky spots so such accidents will not take place again.”

Rescue workers say they found the bus overturned and laying on its side, with part of the roof ripped off. Metal and debris littered the scene as well as bodies, and belongings scattered. CCTV, shown to the media by a government official, shows the bus creeping off the road onto the adjacent train tracks before the freight train slams into its side.

UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangpakong Rescue Foundation

Deadly bus incidents are common in Thailand as the country ranks in the top 10 of the world’s most dangerous roads with speeding, drink driving and corrupt law enforcement officials contributing to its dismal ranking. 75% of Thailand’s road deaths involve motorbikes.

Recently, news came of Thailand’s new police chief halting drink-driving checkpoints, citing transparency issues.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Crime

Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences | The Thaiger

Attackers of a hospital’s emergency ward in July have received prison sentences from the Samut Prakan Court. The 2 men attacked medical staffat the emergency ward at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital in Phra Pradaeng district, south of Bangkok, on the night of July 19. The incidents were due to 2 rival gangs fighting with members showing up at the hospital after fellow members were injured.

22 year old Ratchapong Wassana was stabbed in the chest and seriously injured in the gang fight. He was rushed to Vibharam Chaiprakan Hospital, just a few kilometres away from Muangsamut Hospital, where 2 rival gang members were hospitalised after the same fight. At 6pm, around 20 men arrived at Vibharam Chaiprakarn Hospital, where they were told by doctors that Ratchapong had died.

One of those men charged at a female doctor who was performing CPR on another patient and hit her, believing that she was too slow to save Ratchapol’s life. Another man hit a hospital staff member and hurt him as well.

The group of men then went to Muangsamut Hospital, and forced their way into the emergency ward. They attacked the hospitalised gang member’s friends, destroying equipment and furniture, according to police reports. The Samut Prakarn Court sentenced the 2 men to 4 years and 6 months, and 4 years respectively to prison. However, since the men confessed to the charges, their sentences were reduced to 2 years and 3 months, and 2 years respectively.

As for the other gang members, their court case verdicts are still pending.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

