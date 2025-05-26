Driver in fatal Nonthaburi crash surrenders, vows compensation

A driver involved in a fatal collision in Nonthaburi has surrendered to police and faces three charges. The driver has expressed willingness to compensate the victims’ family and has plans to ordain as a monk.

The incident occurred on May 24 when 40 year old Tiwa Boromstatit and his seven year old son, both from Sai Noi district in Nonthaburi, were riding a motorcycle and were struck by a brand-new Alphard van on a road in Khlong Khwang subdistrict.

By 4pm yesterday, May 25, family members had brought the bodies of Tiwa and his son to Wat Yod Praphimon in Khun Si subdistrict for religious rites. Prachid Srichainat, the 76 year old mother of the deceased, stated that the driver had already made contact, but she referred details to her granddaughter, feeling resigned to the loss of her son.

Angkana Promketjan, a 35 year old relative, explained that the owner of the company that owned the van had reached out. The driver responsible worked for them, and they intended to offer compensation as the vehicle was insured.

They planned to meet the family at the temple on May 26. The company owner was alerted to the incident when a security guard noticed the van’s damage and then learned of the accident through online reports, identifying the van by its licence plate.

The company is located in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom. Angkana expressed to the driver that his negligence had taken two lives, affecting both a man who was improving his life and a child with a future ahead.

At 5.30pm on May 25, Chaiwat Paikhiao, a 40 year old driver, presented himself at Sai Noi Police Station with the black DENZR van, bearing red licence plates ฏ 1242 from Bangkok. The right front wheel arch of the van was damaged from the collision.

Chaiwat recounted that he was returning the van to the company in Nakhon Pathom after a job when the accident occurred. Initially unaware of the fatalities, he went home only to be informed by his supervisor about the tragic outcome.

Consequently, Chaiwat decided to surrender to the police with the vehicle involved. He expressed his remorse to the victims’ family and committed to providing compensation. Additionally, he pledged to ordain as a monk after the legal proceedings and planned to visit the temple to pay respects to the deceased.

The police have charged Chaiwat with reckless driving causing death, fleeing the scene without assisting the victims, and driving in a dangerous manner. He was released with a summons to appear in Nonthaburi Provincial Court the following day, reported KhaoSod.