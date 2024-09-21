Pattaya mayor launches 2 billion baht flood fix

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya is gearing up for a flood-free future as the city’s mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, fast-tracks a massive flood prevention project. In a high-stakes move, the ambitious scheme aims to divert dangerous floodwaters into local canals— and all within a mere 150 days.

Mayor Poramet has declared flooding his top priority, vowing to protect the city from further water woes. He continues the work of former mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem, overseeing a vital water diversion system that will channel torrents from the eastern regions into Pattaya’s natural canals.

Advertisements

“Flood prevention is not just about safety, it’s about securing the future of Pattaya as a sustainable tourism hub.”

The centrepiece of the project—a giant 2-metre wide drainage pipe stretching over 6 kilometres from Soi Khao Noi to Naklua Canal—is finally back on track after a six-month delay caused by a high-voltage power line blocking the way. With the obstacle cleared, contractors are set to finish the job within the next 150 days.

As a result, millions of cubic metres of water were redirected, potentially saving Pattaya from its persistent flooding nightmares. The project comes with a hefty price tag of over 2 billion baht, but the city isn’t stopping there. If successful, Poramase hinted at expanding the system south towards Huai Yai Canal for even better flood management.

While flood-prone spots like South Pattaya and Khao Talo remain, the mayor proudly noted that overall problem areas have shrunk. As long as rainfall stays below 80 millimetres, Pattaya should stay dry—though heavier downpours could still cause minor flooding, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, heavy rainfall which lasted three hours submerged parts of Pattaya, resulting in extensive vehicle damage. Thunderstorms and heavy rain lashed Pattaya on September 3, significantly affecting the city as observed by local reporters. The intense downpour led to rapidly rising water levels, overwhelming the drainage system and causing widespread flooding.

Advertisements