Thai senator calls Parliament’s free meal cancellation an ‘insult’ to her honour

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 2:15 PM
196 2 minutes read
Thai senator calls Parliament’s free meal cancellation an ‘insult’ to her honour | Thaiger
Photo via YouTube/ TPchannel

A Thai senator faced backlash on social media after declaring that cancelling free meals in Parliament was an “insult” to the honour of senators, during a Senate meeting on Monday, April 20.

The issue follows a March 15 Parliamentary meeting where Members of Parliament (MPs) agreed to end free meals following public criticism over the misuse of taxpayer funds. MPs, who earn more than 100,000 baht per month, began paying for their own lunches after the Songkran festival.

Parliament President Sophon Saram said the Secretariat of the House of Representatives would continue providing food and drinks, but MPs would be required to pay instead of receiving them free of charge.

In response, Senator Wuttichat Kalyanamit proposed that senators should also pay for their meals, suggesting a 10,000 baht deduction from their monthly allowance to cover costs. The proposal remained under discussion.

Thai MPs pay for food after end of free meals
Sophon Saram | Photo by Thai News Pix via TNN

During the Senate meeting on Monday, Senator Prathum Wongsawat voiced opposition to the change. She said colleagues had informed her it would be the final day of free meals and stated that she and others disagreed with the cancellation.

Prathum suggested that meal budgets or portions could be reduced if necessary, but argued that removing free meals entirely was inappropriate. She stated…

“It’s not about the money, but honour. I’m perfectly capable of taking care of myself, but this matter is about an honour as a senator.”

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Her remarks prompted criticism on social media, where some users questioned the link between free meals and public service. Several commenters pointed out that a senator’s honour should be reflected in their work rather than benefits. Comments included…

“The honour of a senator lies in fulfilling their duty to the best of their abilities, not in getting free meals.”

“If you are [honourable], then you should be able to buy your own lunch.”

“I had just learned from her that free food makes people honourable.”

“I’m honoured, too. I got some from a temple.”

Thai senate to pay for their lunch after public criticism
Photo via ThaiRath

The Senate has not reached a final decision on the policy. Deputy Senate President Boonsong Noisophon said he would raise the matter at the next meeting to gather further opinions from members.

In a related story, the Economic, Financial, and Fiscal Affairs Committee of the Senate proposed a tax reform plan and suggested raising the value-added tax (VAT) from 7% to 10%.

The Spokesperson of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ratchada Thanadirek, stated that the government had no plan to increase VAT and focused on measures to support the cost of living.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 2:15 PM
196 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.