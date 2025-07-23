Khon Kaen University faces drug trafficking scandal

Khon Kaen University announced that it is considering severe disciplinary actions in response to allegations involving a faculty member accused of drug trafficking.

Yesterday, July 22, Khon Kaen University addressed the arrest by Mueang Khon Kaen Police of a university staff member. The arrest followed a drug suppression operation on July 21, resulting in charges of conspiring to sell a Category 1 narcotic (ice) with intent to trade.

The university acknowledged the incident, clarifying that although the allegations do not relate to official university duties, they are committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing police investigation.

The university emphasised that if the investigation confirms the staff member’s guilt, they will promptly impose severe disciplinary measures. Khon Kaen University reiterated its commitment to governance, morality, and ethics, stating it will not ignore legal and moral violations by any personnel.

Meanwhile, reporters visited the home of the 39 year old assistant professor in a housing estate in Mueang district’s Sila subdistrict, Khon Kaen province. The house was found unoccupied, secured with a padlock at the gate, though the door was ajar, and four dogs were seen around the premises.

Neighbours, when approached, mentioned they frequently travel and are not well-acquainted with the professor’s affairs. They noted that the professor lived with his mother, who had recently left the house.

They reported no unusual activities or disturbances at the residence and described the professor’s mother as pleasant. Neighbours were unaware of any news related to the professor and observed nothing unusual the previous night, reported KhaoSod.

The arrest followed a sting operation that uncovered significant evidence, as reported.

In similar news, a significant drug raid in Pattaya led to the arrest of two siblings suspected of operating a drug network in the city’s core.

On Thursday, June 19, police from Bang Lamung district launched a coordinated operation targeting a workers’ camp and nearby apartment complex following numerous local complaints about rampant drug use and distribution.