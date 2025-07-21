Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

A burglary in Chon Buri on July 19 left a 70 year old woman in distress after a thief looted her home, stealing gold jewellery, over 100 Buddhist amulets, and thousands of baht in coins. The incident took place at a residence in Tambon Khao Mai Kaew.

The victim, Phanthong Khampongjai, discovered the theft after returning home from chatting with neighbours nearby.

Upon her return, she found her house in disorder with several items missing, including a gold necklace weighing 2 baht, a gold-encased amulet, and more than 5,000 baht (US$154) in various denominations stashed in a canister.

Additionally, a collection of old banknotes and over 100 Buddhist amulets had been stolen.

Investigations revealed that the thief gained entry through the rear of the house, leaving behind a safe that had been pried open and a crowbar at the scene.

Phanthong reported the crime to Huay Yai Police Station, prompting officers to collaborate with an investigative team to gather evidence, such as latent fingerprints, in the effort to identify and capture the perpetrator, reported Pattaya News.

Officials from Huay Yai Police Station are actively following leads to apprehend the suspect. Forensic teams are meticulously examining the crime scene for additional evidence. The investigation continues as police strive to recover the stolen items and safeguard the community.

In similar news, Bang Khen police apprehended a 31 year old burglar named Wuttisak, also known as Ton, who targeted homes in the Ram Inthra area. He stole Buddha statues and amulets to sell for funding online gambling.

The arrest took place at 4pm on June 24 in Soi Ram Inthra 39, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. Officers, including Police Colonel Anan Warasat and his team, recovered stolen religious items and over 2,000 baht in cash.

The suspect was identified after police examined CCTV footage following a reported break-in at a house in Soi Ram Inthra 31, where the homeowner was away and the thief forced entry to steal valuables before escaping.