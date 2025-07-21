Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

Police race to recover priceless amulets and valuables

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
67 1 minute read
Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A burglary in Chon Buri on July 19 left a 70 year old woman in distress after a thief looted her home, stealing gold jewellery, over 100 Buddhist amulets, and thousands of baht in coins. The incident took place at a residence in Tambon Khao Mai Kaew.

The victim, Phanthong Khampongjai, discovered the theft after returning home from chatting with neighbours nearby.

Upon her return, she found her house in disorder with several items missing, including a gold necklace weighing 2 baht, a gold-encased amulet, and more than 5,000 baht (US$154) in various denominations stashed in a canister.

Additionally, a collection of old banknotes and over 100 Buddhist amulets had been stolen.

Investigations revealed that the thief gained entry through the rear of the house, leaving behind a safe that had been pried open and a crowbar at the scene.

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman's home looted, gold and amulets stolen | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Phanthong reported the crime to Huay Yai Police Station, prompting officers to collaborate with an investigative team to gather evidence, such as latent fingerprints, in the effort to identify and capture the perpetrator, reported Pattaya News.

Officials from Huay Yai Police Station are actively following leads to apprehend the suspect. Forensic teams are meticulously examining the crime scene for additional evidence. The investigation continues as police strive to recover the stolen items and safeguard the community.

Related Articles

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman's home looted, gold and amulets stolen | News by Thaiger

In similar news, Bang Khen police apprehended a 31 year old burglar named Wuttisak, also known as Ton, who targeted homes in the Ram Inthra area. He stole Buddha statues and amulets to sell for funding online gambling.

The arrest took place at 4pm on June 24 in Soi Ram Inthra 39, Bang Khen district, Bangkok. Officers, including Police Colonel Anan Warasat and his team, recovered stolen religious items and over 2,000 baht in cash.

The suspect was identified after police examined CCTV footage following a reported break-in at a house in Soi Ram Inthra 31, where the homeowner was away and the thief forced entry to steal valuables before escaping.

Latest Thailand News
Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand Thailand News

Wipha wallop: Landslide fears as storm lashes Thailand

13 minutes ago
Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital Thailand News

Elderly CEO donates over 100 million baht to Ang Thong Hospital

25 minutes ago
Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks Business News

Free trade or free fall? Thailand struggles to keep up with Vietnam in US talks

38 minutes ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspect with drugs and outstanding warrants

49 minutes ago
Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con Chiang Mai News

Class acts: Chinese scammers pose as students in pensioner con

60 minutes ago
Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam Bangkok News

Thai transwoman arrested behind 50 million baht job scam

1 hour ago
Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman&#8217;s home looted, gold and amulets stolen Pattaya News

Chon Buri burglary: Elderly woman’s home looted, gold and amulets stolen

1 hour ago
Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe Bangkok News

Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe

2 hours ago
Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather Phuket News

Five rescued from drifting boat off Phuket amid severe weather

2 hours ago
2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child&#8217;s father seriously injured Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

2 hours ago
Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025 Bangkok News

Bangkok electric train fare capped at 20 baht from 2025

2 hours ago
Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path Thailand News

Holiday blues: Thailand tourism hits bump in the flight path

2 hours ago
Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up Pattaya News

Domestic blitz: Pattaya couple left battered in weekend bust-up

3 hours ago
4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families Thailand News

4 Thai airports launch fast track for Chinese children and their families

3 hours ago
Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university Thailand News

Student survives fifth-floor fall at Nakhon Ratchasima university

3 hours ago
Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya Pattaya News

Japanese tourist dodges necklace-nicking trans gang in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border Thailand News

Thai engineers clear mines after explosion near Cambodia border

3 hours ago
No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism Phuket News

No place for predators: Phuket cracks down on child sex tourism

4 hours ago
Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province Crime News

Man under drug influence kills relative in Phrae province

4 hours ago
Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout Thailand News

Severe storm in Nakhon Si Thammarat causes city-wide blackout

4 hours ago
Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy Phuket News

Arab tourist tries to impress woman but crashes motorcycle into Phuket pharmacy

5 hours ago
Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand Thailand News

Bikini banzai! Japanese man fined for racy roadshow in Thailand

5 hours ago
Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video) Phuket News

Chinese woman killed by falling tree on Phuket beach (video)

6 hours ago
Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya Pattaya News

Royal nut: Rare Coco de Mer haul cracks global record in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery Crime News

Eight arrested for murder after Pathum Thani firearm robbery

6 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x