Is sleeping with your fan making you sick? | The Thaiger

Is sleeping with your fan making you sick?
How do you get a good night’s sleep in Thailand? Do you sleep with the air-con, leave the windows open (with fly-wire screens!), turn the air-con on before you go to bed to cool down the room? Or do you use a fan?
A new story from life.gomcgill.com suggests that sleeping with a fan could actually be dangerous to your health.
According to the article, a lot of people love running a fan during their sleep because the fan helps in making them sleep better. And other people love hearing the fan’s sound because it distracts them from other noises that may be keeping them awake. This calming ‘background’ noise is called ‘white noise’ and is also used by many sleep Apps to provide sounds to help you sleep.
Reports have emerged of the general notion that sleeping with the artificially-produced wind blasting in your face is probably not good for you. This is quite separate from the Korean myth about ‘fan death’…
Fan death is a well-known superstition in Korean culture, where it is thought that running an electric fan in a closed room with unopened or no windows will prove fatal. Despite no concrete evidence to support the concept, belief in fan death persists to this day in Korea, and also to a lesser extent in Japan.
According to some findings, there are many reasons you should try to stop leaving your fan on while you are sleeping. Fans might exacerbate a lot of health problems that you have no idea about, although you may have experienced a few if you frequently leave the fan on and go to sleep.
Some people wake up the next morning feeling some of the symptoms that the fan’s air causes. People with allergies and asthmas often wake up with an irritating sensation in their noses when they’ve had the fan directed right at their faces all night long. Whatever was in the air causing their allergies is now blowing straight into their face.
livescience.com reports that anything causing rapid air movement, including a fan, can evaporate moisture from your mouth and nasal passages, causing dry eyes and clogged noses. Fans may also circulate dust, which could bother people, particularly if they have allergies. The circulating air will also contribute to drying out your skin.
There are a few recommendations to avoid problems with fans in your bedroom whilst sleeping…
• Keep the room clean and free of dust. Whatever is lurking in the room will be stirred up and blown into your face.
• Try and avoid having the fan blowing directly onto your face, avoiding some of the drying effect of a direct stream of air onto your nose, mouth and eyes.
• A weaker fan setting, further away is better than a smaller fan blasting a metre away from your face. Ceiling fans, larger with a slower rotation, will be better.
• Keep your fan blades clean. In the humid climate dust particles will accumulate on the blades and blade protector.
• Keep hydrated if you use a fan whilst sleeping with some water nearby to have a quick sup if you wake up during the night.
Bangkok
Luxury condos change the face of Sathorn Road in Bangkok
by Somluck Srimalee, The Nation
From Sathorn junction to Taksin Bridge, the riverside section of Sathorn Road has been transformed from a strip of shophouses to luxury residential condos in a gentrification that added 8,000 new apartments to the area. As well, the businesses have shifted to a more modern trade to replace the traditional trades.
With the market trend, listed and non-listed property firms are parading to launch their new condominium projects in Sathorn district, the central business district of Bangkok. Launches totalling more than 31 billion baht have been made from mid-2018 through the first half of this year, according to the recent Nation survey.
Supalai Icon Sathorn, worth 20 billion baht, is the latest project launched to market by Supalai. It is priced at 175,000 baht per square metre with a starting price of 8.2 million baht per unit.
Supalai’s CEO Prateep Tangmatitham said the mixed-use project would feature residential along with offices, shops and complete facilities on a 12,600 sqm plot, 56 floors high. The combined total of 780 residential will offer a functional area of approximately 150,000 sqm.
Meanwhile, other property firms are also launching their condo projects on Sathorn Road.
To find all the latest Bangkok condos for sale, and compare prices, go HERE.
For example, in the middle of last year Pruksa Real Estate introduced the Reserve Sathorn worth 2.59 billion baht – it has already sold out. The project offered a 280,000 baht per sqm starting price, or 13 million baht per unit. The project will be completed and transferred to customers in 2022.
Sathaporn Estate last September introduced its 1.3-billion baht Shade Sathorn condominium project at a 135,000 baht per sqm price, or 3.69 million baht per unit. The project is to be completed and transferred to its customers in 2021 or 2022.
The latest condo project is the 3.4 billion baht Anil Sathorn by Grand Unity Development. It goes for 260,000 baht per sqm, or a starting price of 11 million baht per unit.
From 2003 through 2018, a total of 8,002 condominium unite, valued at over 40 billion baht, were launched for sale on Sathorn Road. Up to 95% were successfully sold, according to research by property agency Colliers International Thailand.
Their research also found an average condominium price on Sathorn was at 250,000 baht per sqm.
Most property firms that launched sales for over 40 billion baht worth of condos on Sathorn Road in 2018 through the first half of this year have successfully sold out, Colliers local research director Pattarachai Taweewong said.
For example, Reserve Sathorn launched mid-year and has managed to already sell out. Reflecting the demand, condominium prices also increased from the pre-booking 280,000- 300,000 baht per sqm.
Sansiri in 2017 launched the Line Sathorn worth 4 billion baht. The project combines 327 units at Bt270,000 per sqm and a starting price of 7.9 baht million. The project sold out within a day of opening up to booking. Those units now enjoy an average resale price of 285,000 baht per sqm.
Raimon Land last October introduced its 4.2 billion baht Tait 12 project on Sathorn Soi 12. At 264,000 baht per sqm, it offers a starting price 7.6 million baht per unit, and reached sales of 70% for the sales launched.
Sathorn Road is a prime location for residential property, says Pruksa Real Estate’s chief executive director of premium units. Prasert Taedullayasatit pointed to the locations many lifestyle-oriented facilities, including a hospital, university, primary school, secondary school and shopping centre.
The location also boasts both MRT and BTS transit lines, giving an added boost to demand for residential projects in the area. Meanwhile, the area’s limited availability of land for building residential drives up the price of land there, he said.
For 2018, land price around Sathorn Road were recorded at an average 2 million baht per square wah. Already, the price has jumped 10 per cent, while demand for residential in the location enjoys continuing strong growth, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
Amid gloomy forecasts and predictions for Thailand’s tourist industry, some good news out of the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The number of passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok is expected to rise to 200,000 a day when the ‘winter season’ starts in October. The airport’s general manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat says the arrival of flights and passengers during the winter season is expected to increase by 2-3%, compared to last year.
He added that passenger arrivals at the airport last October averaged between 180,000-190,000 a day while the number of arrivals in June, just gone, was about 160,000 a day.
Passenger arrivals averaged 200,000 per day for ten consecutive days from late December to early January during the last high season (2018/2019).
Wing Commander Suthirawat noted that Chinese tourists have also started returning to Thailand and several Chinese airlines have requested new landing slots. A few have been rejected due to too tight schedules. He reported that the airport expected to see the number of arriving passengers at the end of this year stand at about 66-68 million, an increase over last year’s 62.81 million.
SOURCE: The Nation
Opinion
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
by Pete Downing, Guest Contributor
Every year for the past eight years we have saved and come to Phuket for minimum of a week. More often than not we bring other members of our family, anywhere from four to six at a time, and every time bringing empty cases with a 30kg allowance per person and filling those cases each time while emptying our wallets along the way.
We’re not stingy people, we tip and we tip everywhere, the people that most tourists don’t – the gardeners and cleaners of the toilets in Jung Ceylon and the likes, the people that more often than not are simply walked past without a second thought. We are mindful that the stall holders, and those in the shops, are simply trying to earn a living, so play the game but don’t drive a hard bargain.
Tonight we wandered down to Karon Plaza and on walking into the gauntlet got the traditional “have a look” etc. We knew what it was we were looking for being that we were shopping for our adult kids.
“Madam you want another bag the same? Have a look,” to which my wife replied “No thank you, sorry”.
That earnt the first barrage from behind which was ignored. Then around the corner we were met by what appeared to be a couple, she moved into her shop and he stayed in the walk way. We spent 3,000 baht in her shop as he helped to determine what it was that we needed from the shop.
As we left that shop he said to my wife “Madam you need more the same, have a look in my shop, I’ve got more the same”. My wife politely replied, “No thank you sorry, I don’t need anymore”.
At a volume deliberately loud enough to be heard by all around, his immediate and unnecessary response was “Go to hell!”
To my own surprise I didn’t swear, which in itself was completely out of character but I asked him what he said. “Nothing”, so I asked again but louder “What did you say?” As I walked back to him.
I asked him if it was quiet. I said to him “There’s not a lot of customers around is there? There’s not a lot of money around”. He agreed, so I asked him what made him think it was okay to abuse those that are? Surprisingly he had no response.
Even a Russian man stated “They can be very rude” and he was dead right.
It’s no longer ‘he’, but ‘they’.
It seems to be a given now that if the tourists don’t buy, you have a right to abuse them and insult them as you please. This was just par for the course this year.
The tuk tuk drivers are actually, by and large, the best behaved. Generally they give you an acknowledgment and smile when you say “no thank you”. The shop and stall owners have become a different kettle of fish though and they are the ones that predominantly have the biggest impact on tourists’ perception of Phuket – those that bear the key to their survival.
In the shops, they follow you and stand over you, watching as though you are going to steal their overpriced products. When you do purchase something they will often simply charge you and not acknowledge you as a person at all. The stall holders are nice, and then nasty. There is an air of hate behind false smiles for the tourists with a lust for the contents of their wallet.
The world is a small place today and the tourist dollar can take you a long way in Asia with the cost of air travel being more competitive than ever. We don’t travel across the globe to get abused, especially when it comes free at home.
This will likely be our last time in Phuket. The Land of Smiles has become the Land-Of-False-Smiles or Once-Was-Smiles. We will find a new destination, which may well become a trend if the Thai people do not take ownership of the issues instead of pointing the finger of blame elsewhere all the time.
A taxi driver spoke very honestly to us the other day. He said “Phuket is shit, Thailand is shit. Too much corruption, too much stealing. Everyone’s trying to steal from each other. Steal from tourists too”.
He stunned us, but was he wrong? An impromptu speech from the heart in response to our saying how beautiful a place it was.
The streets in Phuket have been cleaned up so well but there is no respect for the source of the economy and if it doesn’t change soon it may become unrecoverable.
Sadly for the short term at least, we’ll be taking our tourist dollars elsewhere until the climate here improves. How many follow is up to the people that rely on us the most.
