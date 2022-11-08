Connect with us

Phuket

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives

Published

 on 

Police investigate weapons, photo by The Phuket Express.

A New Zealand expat has been arrested in Phuket for possessing several weapons, including 11 explosives. The man, 63 year old Gareth Alan Davies, was also found to have 19 guns and ammunition in his house in the Kathu district.

Region 8 Police Commander Surapong Thanomjit said that Davies had claimed that the weapons were just collectables. But Commander Surapong said that police were sceptical about this, due to how many weapons they found, Thai media reported.

It is believed that Davies’ house may have been modified to produce firearms. It is also believed that he might have performed firearms trials in his house since police found a sound-dampening device. Commander Surapong added that Davies’s expertise as an engineer may have given him knowledge about producing firearms.

Davies was brought to Kathu Police Station, and police are continuing to investigate.

Davies has lived in Thailand for 23 years and was married to a Thai woman for 20 years before she passed away. He has not previously been on any blacklist or watchlist. Davies is in Thailand legally on a retirement visa, The Phuket Express reported. 

Before Davies retired about 10 years ago, he worked as an engineer in South Thailand. He is unable to walk due to an injury. 

This news comes just a week after a Chinese man and his Thai wife were arrested for illegally possessing several guns in their luxury home, also in the Kathu district. The police found 18 firearms, most of which were BB guns. However, some guns were modified to be applicable with real ammunition, according to the authorities.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism27 mins ago

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)27 mins ago

Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
This is Thailand32 mins ago

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022
Sponsored2 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Pattaya38 mins ago

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival
Press Room56 mins ago

Shopping from China is now easier than ever
Phuket1 hour ago

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology2 hours ago

Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
Thailand2 hours ago

BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Thailand17 hours ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya18 hours ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel19 hours ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong19 hours ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending