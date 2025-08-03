Fire at Chon Buri postal warehouse traps four, causes extensive damage

A fire engulfed a postal warehouse in Phanat Nikhom, Chon Buri, causing extensive damage to packages and trapping four residents inside. Emergency services successfully rescued all people, who were safely evacuated. Police are currently investigating the cause.

At 1.30am today, August 3, Deputy Investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Natchapol Saengsee from Phanat Nikhom Police Station received a report of a fire at the Thai Post warehouse in Phanat Nikhom municipality, Chon Buri province. Upon receiving the alert, coordination with the Phanat Nikhom municipal fire brigade and rescue units from Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang was initiated.

Upon arrival, the fire was fiercely consuming the parcels stored within the warehouse. Firefighters worked tirelessly for over an hour to bring the blaze under control. Concurrently, they and the rescue team managed to safely evacuate all four trapped people, who were then given initial medical attention due to smoke inhalation.

Inside the warehouse, a significant number of parcels were found destroyed by the fire, although some areas remained unaffected. Kittithep Suwannawut, a rescue officer from Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang, explained that after being notified by the rescue command centre of the fire at the postal warehouse, they immediately responded. They were informed of four residents trapped inside and the rapidly spreading flames.

Firefighters quickly coordinated efforts to extinguish the fire, which took approximately one hour, ensuring the safe evacuation of all trapped people.

Initially, police suspect an electrical short circuit as the cause; however, evidence from the scene will be collected for further investigation. The Second Region forensic team is expected to gather additional evidence to proceed legally, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a major fire broke out at a prominent bicycle sales and repair shop in Nakhon Ratchasima, trapping the owners, a married couple, on the upper floor of the building.