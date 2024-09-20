Ex-foreign minister’s grandson acquitted in Thai actress rape case

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The grandson of a former foreign minister has been acquitted in a criminal case where he allegedly sexually abused a 21 year old Thai actress. The court believed that the woman was conscious and aware during the incident.

The Criminal Court scheduled a hearing for the verdict in the sexual offence case number A.2878/2022 today, September 20, in which the Office of the Attorney General 9 was the plaintiff which filed a lawsuit against 36 year old Aphidit Intulaksana, a businessman and grandson of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, for rape and sexually assault.

The prosecutor stated the summary of the charges that between August 9 and 10, 2022, where the defendant allegedly raped and committed indecent acts against 21 year old actress Joy (pseudonym). The defendant gave the victim soju to drink until she was intoxicated, dazed, and unconscious. The defendant reportedly then raped the victim. Aphidit denied the charges, contested the case, and was granted bail.

The court scheduled a verdict on July 20, but Aphidit did not appear in court and did not give any valid reason. It is believed that he avoided coming to the trial, so an arrest warrant was issued.

The plaintiff’s prosecutor, co-plaintiff, and the defendant’s lawyer came to court today. An arrest warrant has been issued for more than a month but Aphidit has not been arrested, so the verdict was read in absentia.

The court considered that on the day the crime was committed, the young actress had a fight with her sister and did not want to go home, so she chatted with Aphidit via the LINE application to ask if he could offer her a place to stay. The defendant offered to take her to a bar to drink and listen to music.

Afterwards, the actress and Aphidit went to sit in a room at a resort alone for two hours until the young woman’s sister came. The defendant then left the room before returning and staying together with the actress for another 30 minutes.

The actress returned to her accommodation at 3am using the ride-hailing application and then fell asleep without taking a shower or changing clothes. Upon waking up in the morning, she found a white substance in her genitals while on the toilet. The young woman called her sister to come and take her to the hospital for a physical examination.

The hospital found that the fluid found was semen but no drugs, sleeping pills or rape drugs were found. The hymen was not broken. The actress went to file a complaint with the investigation officer at Chokchai Metropolitan Police Station that she was sexually assaulted without consent and suspected that she was drugged.

The police sent her to the hospital for another physical examination. The witness, a medical expert, confirmed that the victim’s urine test did not detect any drugs or sleeping pills.

The defendant testified in the witness examination that the woman had wanted to have sex with him but that day he wore a condom that was found to have torn. Aphidit went to the drugstore and bought birth control pills for the actress to take.

The court found that on that day, the actress had told Aphidit that she would meet to talk about a job in a music video that he would support, and had played provocative music.

Aphidit had secretly filmed a video clip, which the actress did not consent to. However, the court considered that such evidence was useful for the administration of justice and was good evidence. In the first clip, the actress’ sister brought the police officers to look for the victim at the hotel but she wasn’t there.

The second and third clips showed a conversation between the actress and the defendant. It could be seen that the actress was conscious. She walked out normally and was able to hail a ride to get home. The actress was seen wearing a student uniform.

Aphidit’s video evidence was sufficient to refute the young actress’ claim that he had committed the rape and sexual assault. The court had decided to dismiss the case, reported KhaoSod.

UPDATE 5: Arrest warrant issued for Aphi Enterprise CEO in rape case

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Aphi Enterprise CEO Aphidit Intulaksana after he failed to appear in court to hear the verdict in a case where he is accused of raping and molesting a young actress.

Aphidit was scheduled to attend the Criminal Court to hear the ruling concerning allegations that he raped and molested a 21 year old actress on August 9 and 10, 2022. His absence prompted the judge to confiscate his 1-million-baht surety, reschedule the ruling to September 20, and issue an arrest warrant.

The actress, despite not feeling well enough, forced herself to attend the court proceedings yesterday, July 31. She expressed frustration over Aphidit’s absence.

“The arrest warrant issued should help expedite everything. I hope this ordeal comes to an end soon.”

Aphidit is the CEO and chairman of Aphi Enterprise, a company involved in various businesses, including entertainment. He is also a relative of Upadit Pachariyangkun, who served as Thailand’s Foreign Minister from 1976 until 1980.

The actress also revealed that the 36 year old CEO’s lawyer had contacted her multiple times to seek discussions, which she refused. She urged Aphidit to face the court proceedings and admit to his crime, reported Bangkok Post.

“Stop running away, cooperate with the court proceedings, and admit your crime so this case will end.”

UPDATE 4: Suspect in alleged rape case provides court with video

The Thai actress allegedly drugged and raped was shocked that the man accused, Aplidit “Em” Intulasksana, showed the court a video he secretly recorded of the incident.

The singer-songwriter actress, and her lawyer, Sittha Beerbangkird, visited the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok and witnessed the video Aplidit presented to the court.

The lawyer and actress also introduced more evidence to the court, a screenshot of the chatbox, and submitted another refusal of bail to the court.

Sittha added that the suspect submitted a video of himself and the actress to the court too.

“I don’t want to comment on his actions. The suspect might think that the video could help him with bail, but I saw it was very beneficial to my client.

“It’s not pornography. The suspect revealed only some parts of the video, and that part clearly showed that the actress refused him even though she was about to lose her consciousness.”

The actress informed the media that she was shocked and hurt to see the video. She didn’t know he recorded a video of her that night, adding she is worried that the video might be leaked into the public domain.

The actress added that Aplidit tried to talk to her in court. He shouted at her, “We can talk nicely, you know.” She said she didn’t want to look at his eyes or face and came to court to talk only about the truth.

According to the report, Aphidit requested bail for the third time yesterday afternoon. The court will don about his bail today.

UPDATE 3: Aphidit faces 13 charges, and the court denies bail

Aphidit “Em” Intulasksana faces 13 charges in relation to drugging and raping a Thai actress while the court also denied him bail after it was discovered he tried to destroy evidence.

Yesterday, an officer from Chok Chai Police Station spent over nine hours questioning Aphidit. After the questioning ended Aphidit informed the media that he was innocent and denied all allegations. He said he had already submitted the evidence to the police but couldn’t reveal it to the media.

According to the report, Aphidit deleted some parts of a chatbox conversation between the pair on his mobile phone to make the officers believe that he had been blackmailed. He also deleted messages on the actress’s phone while she slept at the pool villa. The messages that he deleted revolved around work.

Today, the actress, and her lawyer, visited the Criminal Court to submit a refusal of bail to the court. The lawyer said the suspect might try to destroy more evidence and threaten the victim if he got bail.

The Criminal Court responded to the victim’s request. They denied the bail and would imprison Aphidit for 12 days from August 30 to September 12 at Bangkok Remand Prison.

Aphidit faced 13 charges including:

1. Section 236 of the offence relating to the public danger:

Whoever adulterates an article of food, drug, or any other things with an intention to cause injury to health, shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years, fined up to 6,000 baht, or both.

2. Section 276 of the offence relating to sexuality:

Whoever has sexual intercourse with a woman, who is not his wife, against her will, by threatening, doing any violent acts, taking advantage of the woman when being in a condition of inability to resist, or causing the woman to mistake him for the other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of four to 20 years and fined of 8,000 to 40,000 baht.

3. Section 278 of the offence relating to sexuality:

Whoever commits an indecent act to a person aged over 15 years old by threatening, doing any violent act, taking advantage of that person who is in the condition of inability to resist, or causing that person to mistake him for the other person, shall be imprisoned for up to 10 years or fined up to 20,000 baht.

4. Section 277 – 2 and 3 of the offence relating to sexuality:

If Section 276 causes grievous bodily harm to the victim, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment of 15 to 20 years and fined 30,000 to 40,000 baht, or imprisonment for life.

5. Section 295 of the offence against life and body:

Whoever causes injury to the other person, both body and mind shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, fined up to 4,000 baht, or both.

6. Section 295 of the offence against life and body-additional penalties:

Whoever plans before causing injury to the other person, both body and mind shall be punished more.

7. Section 310 of the offence against liberty and reputation:

Whoever detains or confines other people or deprives a person of liberty, shall be punished with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.

8. Section 397 of the offence relating to bullying in public:

Any person who, in a public place, treats another with insolence or in an offensive way or causes another to undergo disgrace, trouble, or annoyance, shall be liable to imprisonment of up to one month, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.

9. Section 7 of the Computer Act:

Anyone who illegally accesses computer data shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

10. Section 179 of the offence relating to justice:

Whoever fabricates false evidence to be presented to an inquiry official or an official who has the power to investigate criminal cases shall be punished with imprisonment of up to two years, fined up to 4,000 baht, or both.

11. Section 188 of the offence relating to justice:

Whoever damage, destroy, conceal, or render a document of the other person to cause injury to another person or the public people, shall be imprisoned for up to five years and fined up to 10,000 baht.

12. Section 264 of the offence relating to counterfeiting and alteration:

Whoever fabricates a false document or part of a document to cause injury to another person or the public, shall be punished with imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both.

13. Section 326 of the offence against liberty and reputation:

Whoever imputes anything to the other person to impair the reputation of such a person or to expose such a person to being hated or scorned, shall be punished with imprisonment for up to one year, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

UPDATE 2: The suspect denies rape allegations saying he is being blackmailed

The suspect accused of drugging and raping a Thai actress today denied all allegations, insisting he is being blackmailed by the actress, singer-songwriter.

The alleged rapist, Aphidit “Em” Intilasksana, today visited Chok Chai Police Station to acknowledge the allegations by the 21 year old woman. The accused spoke to the media after his police interview claiming, “Everything is blackmail,” adding he has evidence to prove his innocence.

Aphidit admitted he is the grandson of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Upadit Pachariyangkun. He said he regrets his grandfather’s name has been dragged into the affair and says that it has nothing to do with him. He added his grandfather served the ministry 40 to 50 years ago and died 10 years ago.

Aphidit acknowledged he did meet the actress but it was nothing to do with work. The actress wanted to see him and asked for help because she was having a fight with her sister and didn’t want to stay at home.

Aphidit said the actress asked him to suggest a hotel. So, he picked her up from a shopping mall near Siam BTS Station and took her to the pool villa in Soi Nak Niwat 2.

Aphidit admitted that he bought two bottles of the Korean alcoholic beverage Soju and they drank them together but insisted he did not drug the woman. He said that the details given by the actress of what happened in the room were a lie.

Aphidit reportedly confirmed his uncle contacted the actress and offered her money and work before talking to him about all the details.

Aphidit emphasised that he is a gentleman and didn’t do anything the victim claimed. He said he would reveal his evidence in court.

He also urged the media to stand up for him, saying he is just an ordinary man who got bullied.

It is revealed that Aphidit is the chairman and CEO of Aphi Enterprise.

UPDATE 1: Two police officers transferred after verbally abusing the victim

Two police officers from Chok Chai Police Station in Bangkok have been transferred to the Metropolitan Police Bureau 4 after verbally abusing a rape victim who complained about being drugged and sexually assaulted. The suspect in the case is expected to be questioned today.

Last Friday, the rape victim, a Thai actress, and singer-songwriter, joined a Channel 3 talk show, called Hon Kra Sae to share her stories and revealed how police officers from Chok Chai Police Station investigated her case.

Aside from being verbally abused by the police when filing a complaint, the actress revealed in the show that she provided plenty of evidence to the police, like a health check result, a voice message, and screenshots of a chatbox between her and the suspect.

However, the police disregarded the evidence she provided and insisted that it wasn’t enough.

The media reported yesterday that the Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau 4, Pornchai Khajohnklin, set up a committee to investigate the working processes of Chok Chai police officers.

Moreover, the commander moved two police officers who were involved in the case to work at the Metropolitan Police Bureau 4 Office until the investigation of their work was completed.

The officers transferred were Superintendent Pongsakorn Noree, and Deputy Superintendent Apirak Boonnak.

For the development of the case, the summons was issued, and the suspect is expected to acknowledge the case today. If not, an officer from Chok Chai Police Station would issue an arrest warrant.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been confirmed. The suspect’s uncle, who made a call to offer money and work to the victim, informed the media that he would submit evidence from his side to the police within this week.

ORIGINAL STORY: Actress’ rape complaint could expose political corruption in Thailand

A Thai actress sought the help of a celebrity lawyer after police repeatedly ignored her claims she had been drugged and raped by the nephew of a prominent politician.

The actress, singer, and songwriter made public the alleged rapist contacted her via Instagram to talk about work. They agreed to meet at a shopping mall on August 9 but at the last moment, the alleged offender switched the venue to a pool villa in Soi Nak Niwat 2 in the Lat Phrao district of Bangkok.

The artist said she drank two bottles of strong Korean alcohol called Soju at the pool villa with the man and passed out. She woke up, couldn’t remember a thing, and rushed home at about 2am.

The 21 year old discovered some vaginal discharge while taking a shower when she got home. The actress booked a health check at a hospital and the doctor confirmed the discharge was semen and that there was a hypnotic substance in her blood, possibly Rohypnol.

She contacted the man to ask about the incident and he allegedly confessed to drugging and raping her that night. He also threatened her not to file a complaint with the police.

The alleged victim ignored all of the threats and filed a complaint at Chok Chai Police Station on August 11 but was surprised by the attitude of the officers. She said they were rude and treated her badly and reportedly told her not to consult a lawyer.

Likewise, she ignored the police’s advice not to seek help and contacted celebrity lawyer Sittha Beerbangkird and he helped her file a fresh claim on Wednesday.

The alleged victim informed the media that the offender is a nephew of a former politician and knew many police officers. He worked in the entertainment industry and also had an import-export alcohol business.

The actress revealed the offender’s politician uncle contacted her offering money and guaranteed work in the entertainment industry if she dropped the charges. The uncle said his nephew was about to join a political party to help improve the country and this scandal would ruin his reputation.

The celebrity lawyer Sittha announced he would help his client get justice and prosecute the offender to stop him from assaulting other victims in the future.

“The acts of the police and that uncle clearly show that something suspicious and unfair has happened.”

The Superintendent of Chok Chai Police Station, Pornthawee Somwong, insisted that his officers would work transparently according to the investigative processes.

Poenthawee promised that the police would provide justice to both parties.

Yesterday, the media reported that Chok Chai Police Station had issued a summons to invite the offender to acknowledge the charges at the beginning of next week.

According to Thai law, Section 276: whoever has sexual intercourse with a woman, who is not his wife, against her will, by threatening, doing any violent act, taking advantage of the woman being in a condition of inability to resist, or causing the woman to mistake him for the other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of four to 20 years and a fine of 8,000 to 40,000 baht.