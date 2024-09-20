New rules at Bali Hai Pier promise smoother sailing for tourists

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya’s Laem Bali Hai Pier has finally received a much-needed makeover after years of chaotic operations and tourist headaches. In a bid to overhaul the pier’s reputation, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced yesterday, September 19, a bold set of regulations to put an end to the disorder.

Serving more than 10,000 visitors daily, the pier has long been plagued by fierce disputes over parking, along with pushy vendors aggressively promoting overpriced speedboat rides. The newly introduced system, which quietly went into effect on September 16, aims to bring a sense of calm to South Pattaya’s primary transit hub.

“The goal is to promote fairness, reduce conflicts, and enhance the overall experience for tourists.”

Among the key changes, unauthorised individuals will no longer be allowed to direct tourists to parking spots. This comes after complaints of unfair competition and confusion. Instead, a streamlined single service point has been set up, ensuring tourists book their speedboat services in a hassle-free manner. No more constant haggling or being bombarded by vendors.

To make sure these new regulations stick, a dedicated task force is now in place, patrolling the pier to maintain order and prevent further disputes. According to city officials, the task force is tasked with guaranteeing smoother operations and boosting the pier’s appeal, reported Pattaya Mail.

