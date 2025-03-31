Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner48 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
83 1 minute read
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Chatuchak | Photo via Sakchai Lalit/AP Sakchai Lalit/AP

Eight state-owned banks have announced a range of relief initiatives to support individuals and businesses affected by the recent earthquake. These measures include suspending debt repayments and offering low-interest loans.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukul Prueksanusak stated that the aim is to offer immediate relief and assist in sustaining livelihoods and business operations.

The involved financial institutions are:

  • The Government Housing Bank
  • SME Development Bank
  • Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation
  • Export-Import Bank of Thailand
  • Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
  • Government Savings Bank
  • Islamic Bank of Thailand
  • Krungthai Bank.

The Government Housing Bank is providing debt repayment suspensions, low-interest loans for home repairs, and expedited compensation claims for both existing and new clients.

Related Articles

SME Development Bank is offering a suspension of principal and interest payments for up to 12 months and emergency loans up to 100,000 baht for individuals and 200,000 baht for businesses without requiring collateral, ensuring prompt aid.

Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation has implemented a six-month fee suspension for SME clients and a three-month repayment deferment for businesses undergoing debt restructuring.

Export-Import Bank of Thailand is extending repayment periods, increasing credit limits, and reducing interest rates for both short-term and long-term loan customers.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives has set aside 20 billion baht for emergency loans up to 50,000 baht per individual and rehabilitation loans up to 500,000 baht per client, offering special interest rates.

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures | News by Thaiger
Person walks along a damaged road in Naypyidaw, Myanmar | Photo by Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Government Savings Bank is offering a debt repayment suspension for up to three months and a soft loan for home repair and business rehabilitation for both new and existing customers.

The Islamic Bank of Thailand has introduced a suspension of principal and interest repayments for up to six months and a loan programme for home repairs and business rehabilitation up to five million baht with favourable interest rates.

Krungthai Bank’s relief measures include a 75% reduction in loan repayment for one year and loans with special rates for business recovery and home repairs.

Anukul emphasised the government’s commitment to provide assistance and relief to those whose homes and businesses have been impacted by the earthquake. He noted that state banks are accelerating their programmes to ensure comprehensive coverage for all affected groups, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand hosts 6th BIMSTEC Summit, fostering regional ties Thailand News

Thailand hosts 6th BIMSTEC Summit, fostering regional ties

31 seconds ago
Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos

15 minutes ago
Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue Business News

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

27 minutes ago
Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens Bangkok News

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

41 minutes ago
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures Thailand News

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

48 minutes ago
A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha Featured hotels

A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha

49 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

58 minutes ago
Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm Bangkok News

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake Thailand News

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago
Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding Phuket News

Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

21 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing Bangkok News

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

21 hours ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake Bangkok News

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake Thailand News

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners Bangkok News

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

24 hours ago
Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized Crime News

Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized

24 hours ago
Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory Crime News

Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

1 day ago
Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident Road deaths

Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

1 day ago
Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake Bangkok News

Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake

1 day ago
Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon Thailand News

Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video) Thailand News

Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video)

1 day ago
Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces

1 day ago
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

2 days ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner48 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
83 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

27 minutes ago
Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

41 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

58 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago