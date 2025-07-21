Quake mistake: Tycoon named in deadly Bangkok building collapse probe

Bangkok police have wrapped up their investigation into the deadly collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building, with 23 big names, including a top tycoon, now facing possible criminal charges over the catastrophic disaster.

The SAO tower, a 30-storey structure still under construction, came crashing down on March 28 after a 4.5-magnitude earthquake rattled the capital, leaving five workers dead and dozens more injured.

The tremor, centred in Nakhon Nayok province about 100 kilometres northeast of Bangkok, was the strongest in the region for years and sent shockwaves through poorly constructed buildings.

Now, after months of digging, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) is ready to hand over its findings to prosecutors.

Some 51 boxes packed with over 90,000 pages of evidence will be delivered to Criminal Division 8, Deputy MPB Commissioner Police Major General Somkuan Puengsap confirmed yesterday, July 20.

Among those in the crosshairs are Premchai Karnasuta, the disgraced former president of Italian-Thai Development PCL, already no stranger to scandal, along with architects, engineers, contractors and site supervisors, Bangkok Post reported. The charges under Sections 227 and 230 of the Criminal Code include negligence leading to injury or death.

While the first phase of the investigation focuses on design and construction flaws, a second probe is underway, scrutinising whether any state officials were involved in bid rigging or corruption. That part of the case will be forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra previously blamed the tragedy on shoddy construction and sub-par materials but police say they’re still gathering proof to back that up.

Asked about possible arrest warrants in the second phase, Major General Somkuan said that will depend on the prosecutors’ assessment.

“We’re not ruling anything out. If more names come up, they’ll be added to the list.”

The collapse of the audit HQ, a building ironically meant to uphold state accountability, has become a symbol of Thailand’s shaky construction standards and weak oversight, sparking public outrage and renewed calls for reform.

The SAO building site remains cordoned off, with structural debris left untouched while investigations continue.

Now it’s down to the prosecutors and if they agree with the police’s damning dossier, the next quake to hit could be in the courtroom.